For a guilt-free sweet tooth fix, place a ripe banana, 1 cup of Juicy Juice 100% Apple Juice, 1 granny smith apple (cut into chunks, seed and core removed), 1 cup of whole fat plain Greek yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice (or just cinnamon and a little nutmeg), 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, and one cup of ice into a blender. Finish off with crumbled graham crackers on top and there you have it: the perfect healthy after-school snack.