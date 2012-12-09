12 Healthy After-School Snacks
Apple Pie Smoothie
For a guilt-free sweet tooth fix, place a ripe banana, 1 cup of Juicy Juice 100% Apple Juice, 1 granny smith apple (cut into chunks, seed and core removed), 1 cup of whole fat plain Greek yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice (or just cinnamon and a little nutmeg), 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, and one cup of ice into a blender. Finish off with crumbled graham crackers on top and there you have it: the perfect healthy after-school snack.
Fall Fruit Dip
The sweet tastes of fall make for a drool-worthy dip. Use a hand mixer to combine one 15-ounce can of pumpkin with an 8-ounce block of reduced-fat cream cheese; beat until smooth. Sweeten with maple syrup and season with pumpkin pie spice. Serve with apple and pear slices.
Spicy Stuffed Celery
For a zesty take on ants on a log, stuff celery sticks with a mix of reduced-fat cream cheese and mild salsa. Top with slices of ripe black olives.
Graham Cracker "Cheesecakes"
These fruity after-school snacks are a healthful way to indulge your little one's sweet tooth. Mix honey and vanilla extract with ricotta cheese and spread the mixture over cinnamon graham crackers. Pile on sliced strawberries or other fresh fruit.
Turkey and Cheddar Pinwheels
This filling and healthy after-school snack is packed with protein and calcium. Top whole-wheat wraps with sliced smoked turkey and cheddar cheese. Sprinkle with shredded veggies such as prepackaged broccoli slaw, then drizzle with honey mustard. Roll up tightly and cut into 6 slices.
Fruit Salad Cups
For a perfectly kid-size portion, dole out fruit salad into foil muffin-tin liners. Combine strawberry halves, blueberries, clementine segments and starfruit—or your favorite fresh fruit.
Barbecued Chicken Pinwheels
Store-bought shortcuts make this recipe a snap. Use premade puff pastry as the base for this after-school snack. Bonus: It doubles as an easy appetizer!
Pizza Pretzels
Make pretzels in an instant using store-bought whole-wheat pizza dough. Pepperoni and cheese add pizza flavor, but you could knead just about anything into the dough.
Edamame Hummus With Baked Pita Crisps
Edamame lends this popular Mediterranean dip a rich green hue. For extra flavor, sprinkle the pita chips with dried herbs such as parsley or oregano. Turn leftovers into a tasty sandwich spread.
Zucchini-Raisin Muffins
These hearty whole-grain muffins are chock-full of nutrients and fiber. Zucchini and raisins are a favorite combination, but you can swap in carrots or parsnips for the zucchini, and dried cranberries or apricots for the raisins.
Cherry-Almond Snack Bars
These gluten-free snack bars will please every kid on the block. Look for brown rice cereal and brown rice syrup in the natural foods section of your supermarket, then whip up this healthy after-school snack in no time.
Nutty Pears
Spread a tablespoon of nut butter on pear wedges and dip them in trail mix for a satisfying fruit-and-fat combo.