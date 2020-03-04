Healthy Snacks

20 Healthy, Filling Snacks That Will Be Perfect for Lunch Boxes This Fall
Even the pickiest eaters will love them.
Here’s Where You Can Buy Cotton Candy Grapes Early
The fruit with a cult-like following is in stores early this year. Here’s where you have to go to find them.
Mom Shamed for Sending Child to School With Chocolate Milk
Should a mom have been criticized for her beverage choice for her 5-year-old?
4 Quick Tips to Make Your Kids' Snacks Healthier
To keep your kids snacking on the good stuff, follow these easy tips from celeb nutritionist and mom-of-two Keri Glassman.
Your Guide to Cooking with Winter Fruit
Stop paying five bucks for a half-pint of blah berries, and introduce your kids to less-pricey produce that’s at its peak now.
Colossal Popsicle
So your kid has a huge appetite for frozen treats? For a fun April Fool's Day prank, wow him with a popsicle that's as big as his head. Afterwards, chop up the pop and put the pieces in a blender to make delicious shaved ice (that can be served in reasonable-size portions!).