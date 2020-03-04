Healthy Snacks

Easy Homemade Travel Snacks

Whether you're hopping on a plane or hitting the highway, it's guaranteed that your kids are going to need a snack when you travel. Sure, you can pick up something at the airport or a gas station, but chances are you'll be spending big bucks or buying junk food (or both!). Instead, bring one of these easy-to-prep snacks on the road. You'll save some dough and know that your kids are eating snacks they love... that just happen to be healthy.