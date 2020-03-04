Healthy Eating

You know the right foods to give your child, but busy schedules sometimes succumb to fast food and readymade conveniences. Try these easy ideas for healthy eating and find out why it's worth taking the time.

Mom-Tested Tips for Cutting Out Sugar From Your Family's Diet
Added sugars in your family’s favorite foods could be pushing everyone over their recommended daily allowance of the sweet stuff. Here’s how to stop eating so much sugar—without causing a rebellion
The Obamas Will Produce a Food Show for Kids on Netflix
"Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents" comes from Higher Ground, a production company Barack and Michelle Obama launched last year.
This Mom and Her Daughters Have Lost a Total of 154 Pounds in One Year—and Each Used a Different Method
Three women, three amazing weight-loss success stories!
New Guidelines on Fruit Juice: Less for Kids and None for Babies
New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend no juice for babies and set stricter limits on portions for older kids too.
4 Quick Tips to Make Your Kids' Snacks Healthier
To keep your kids snacking on the good stuff, follow these easy tips from celeb nutritionist and mom-of-two Keri Glassman.
Should Overweight Kids Get Second Helpings?
It may seem like eliminating seconds at the dinner table would help overweight kids. But some experts believe that restricting food could backfire.
All Healthy Eating

