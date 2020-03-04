Eating and Nutrition

Give your child the nutrients he needs to grow up big and strong with these ideas for healthy meals, snacks, and more. Plus: What you need to know about your child's school lunch.

Most Recent

10 Meal Prep Tips to Save You Money on School Lunches
Packing school lunches can be daunting, especially on a budget. Moms, budget-lifestyle experts, and dietitians share tips for cutting costs while still creating meals your kids will actually eat.
Kids Are Eating More Processed Foods Than Ever Before, Study Says
"Ultra-Processed" foods are easy (and tasty!)—but too much may be harmful to health. Here's what parents need to know.
20 Healthy, Filling Snacks That Will Be Perfect for Lunch Boxes This Fall 
Even the pickiest eaters will love them.
Impossible Burger Is Coming to School Lunch—Here Are the Nutrition Facts Parents Need to Know
The mock-meat burger gets the OK to be served in K-12 cafeterias. But are Impossible Burgers healthy for kids? A dietitian breaks down what they're made of and how they fit into a nutritious diet.
5 Little Things to Do to Foster Better Eating Habits in Kids
It's normal to worry about your kid's eating habits. Experts offer tips to help encourage a positive mindset in your kiddo's diet.
Hungry Parents Are Skipping Meals to Feed Their Kids Due to the Pandemic
Without help in turbulent times, more are going hungry.
Advertisement

More Eating and Nutrition

Why Your Kid Is Addicted to Sweets and How to Strike a Balance
Pandemic parenting has turned us into pushovers when kids ask for sugary snacks. Which seems to happen, oh, every five minutes. Here, experts unpack the emotions (your kids’ and your own) and the science (surprise: kids are hardwired to love the stuff) to land on a sweet spot for all.
Schools Are Struggling to Feed Our Kids—Here's What You Can Do to Help
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, companies, cafeteria workers, and government agencies have been working tirelessly to feed children—and get food to the millions of kids eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. But there's much work still to be done.
School Lunch Debt Should Be Banned
It’s Totally OK If Your Kid Just Eats the Bread During Holiday Dinner
Why ‘Kid Food’ Shouldn’t Be a Thing
8 Healthy Packed Lunches Your Kid Will Actually Finish

Here’s Where You Can Buy Cotton Candy Grapes Early

The fruit with a cult-like following is in stores early this year. Here’s where you have to go to find them.

All Eating and Nutrition

Peanut-Free Snacks for School
Better Bedtime Snacks for Kids
How I Stopped Stressing Out Over Picky Eating
This Mom and Her Daughters Have Lost a Total of 154 Pounds in One Year—and Each Used a Different Method
How Dirty Is Your Kid's Lunchbox? You May Not Want to Know
Mom Shamed for Sending Child to School With Chocolate Milk
25 Healthy Packaged Foods for School Lunches
New Guidelines on Fruit Juice: Less for Kids and None for Babies
4 Tips to Stop Arguing About Your Child's Picky Eating
The USDA Is Making Michelle Obama's School Lunch Guidelines More 'Flexible'
What Kids Eat at School Might Depend on When They Have Lunch and Recess
New Mexico Becomes First State to Outlaw School 'Lunch Shaming'
This School Put a 'Lunch Money' Stamp on a Student's Arm, and It's Not OK
4 Quick Tips to Make Your Kids' Snacks Healthier
Should Overweight Kids Get Second Helpings?
The Best Reason to Stop Being a Short-Order Cook
New FDA Guidelines Advise on Choosing Safe Fish for Your Family
Your Guide to Cooking with Winter Fruit
You Won't Believe How Much Added Sugar Is in Most School Breakfasts
Ready to Stop Packing Your Kid's Lunch? Here's the Trick.
The Surprising Thing That Might Make Your Kid a Better Reader
How My Kids Started to Eat Like Adults (and Yours Can Too)
Double the Number of Foods Your Kid Likes!
5 Ways to Boost Your Kid's Gut Health
When Your Child Is Skinny
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com