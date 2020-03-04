Eating and Nutrition

10 Meal Prep Tips to Save You Money on School Lunches
Packing school lunches can be daunting, especially on a budget. Moms, budget-lifestyle experts, and dietitians share tips for cutting costs while still creating meals your kids will actually eat.
Kids Are Eating More Processed Foods Than Ever Before, Study Says
"Ultra-Processed" foods are easy (and tasty!)—but too much may be harmful to health. Here's what parents need to know.
20 Healthy, Filling Snacks That Will Be Perfect for Lunch Boxes This Fall
Even the pickiest eaters will love them.
Impossible Burger Is Coming to School Lunch—Here Are the Nutrition Facts Parents Need to Know
The mock-meat burger gets the OK to be served in K-12 cafeterias. But are Impossible Burgers healthy for kids? A dietitian breaks down what they're made of and how they fit into a nutritious diet.
5 Little Things to Do to Foster Better Eating Habits in Kids
It's normal to worry about your kid's eating habits. Experts offer tips to help encourage a positive mindset in your kiddo's diet.
Hungry Parents Are Skipping Meals to Feed Their Kids Due to the Pandemic
Without help in turbulent times, more are going hungry.