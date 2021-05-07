A Guide to the Different LGBTQ+ Flags and Coloring Pages for Kids
Your kids are probably familiar with rainbow LGBTQ+ flag, but did you know there are several other flags that represent specific gender identities and sexual orientations? Learn about 14 different LGBTQ+ flags and their meanings, then print out our free coloring pages just in time for Pride Month!
Rainbow Pride Flag
Often used as a universal symbol for the LGBTQ+ community, this flag features six different colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. Fun fact: The original rainbow pride flag actually had eight colors, but two of them (pink and turquoise) were eliminated in 1978 to make manufacturing easier.
Philadelphia People of Color Inclusive Flag
In 2017, Philadelphia tweaked the classic rainbow pride flag by adding brown and black stripes. This symbolized people of color in the LGBTQ+ community, and it was meant to draw attention to their unique hardships.
Progress Pride Flag
Daniel Quasar, a queer and nonbinary artist, made this flag to further promote inclusion. In addition to the six classic rainbow colors, it features white, light pink, and light blue for the transgender community. Brown and black stand for marginalized people of color, while the black represents "those living with AIDS, those no longer living, and the stigma surrounding them,” according to a 2019 Kickstarter by Quasar.
Lesbian Pride Flag
While some subsets within the lesbian community have their own pride flag, this one represents them as a whole. From top to bottom, here are the meanings of the colors: gender non-comformity, independence, the lesbian community, unique womanhood connections, peace and serenity, sex and love, and femininity.
Bisexual Pride Flag
Bisexual people are attracted to more than one gender. To symbolize this, activist Michael Page created the bisexual flag with blue (representing opposite-sex attraction), pink (representing same-sex attraction), and purple (a combination of the two).
Transgender Pride Flag
Created in 1999 by trans woman Monica Helms, the transgender flag displays blue (the traditional color for baby boys) and pink (the traditional color for baby girls). A white stripe down the middle represents those who are currently transitioning, gender neutral, or intersex. An interesting tidbit about the transgender flag is that it’s reversible—no matter which way you fly the flag, it’s always correct!
Genderqueer Pride Flag
Genderqueer is the term for people who don’t identity with the gender binary (female or male). Instead, they see themselves as both, neither, or a combination of these genders. On the genderqueer flag, which was created in 2011 by Marilyn Roxie, lavender represents androgyny—a combination of characteristics considered masculine or feminine. White stands for gender neutral or agender identities, and the green symbolizes nonbinary individuals.
Nonbinary Pride Flag
Nonbinary people don’t identify with the “male” or “female” genders, based on the expectations of society. Seventeen-year-old Kye Rowan created this nonbinary pride flag in 2014; many people see it as an alternative or addition to the genderqueer flag. The yellow stripe represents genders that aren’t inside the binary, the white stripe is for people of any gender, the black stripe symbolizes a lack of gender, and the purple stripe relates to a mix of genders.
Genderfluid Pride Flag
For some people, gender identity changes over time, and this LGBTQ+ flag reflects that. Created by JJ Poole in 2012, it has five horizontal stripes of different colors: pink is for femininity, white is for all genders, purple is for both masculinity and femininity, black is for no gender, and blue is for masculinity.
Agender Pride Flag
Someone who is agender doesn’t have a gender identity. For the horizontal stripes on the pride flag, designer Salem X chose green to represent non-binary genders, white and black because they aren’t associated with any gender, and gray for semi-genderlessness. Much the transgender flag, the agender flag is reversible, and it can be flown any way.
Pansexual Pride Flag
Pansexuality is an attraction to people of all gender identities. As for the meaning of the flag’s three horizontal colors, pink stands for women, blue stands for men, and yellow represents all other genders (nonbinary or gender-nonconforming).
Asexual Pride Flag
If someone identifies as asexual, they don’t experience sexual attraction, and they usually aren’t very interested in sexual activities. The flag’s black stripe symbolizes asexuality. Gray represents other subsets of asexuality—namely demisexuality (needing emotional connection for sexual attraction) and graysexuality (only feeling sexual attraction on certain infrequent occasions). Purple is for the entire asexual community, and white is for sexuality.
Demisexual Pride Flag
The demisexual community also has their own LGBTQ+ flag. Since demisexuality is considered a subset of asexuality, the two flags have the same color scheme.
Intersex Pride Flag
Intersex individuals are born with a variation in sex characteristics that aren’t completely male or female. As such, the intersex flag makes a statement with two non-gendered colors—yellow and purple. It also has a circular shape that symbolizes wholeness and completeness, as well as bodily autonomy.
Straight Ally Flag
Many heterosexual and cisgender people activity support the LGBTQ+ community, and these so-called “straight allies” have their own flag. It consists of black and white stripes overlaid with an “A” shape (for ally or activist) in the colors of the rainbow pride flag.