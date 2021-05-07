A Guide to the Different LGBTQ+ Flags and Coloring Pages for Kids 

Genderqueer is the term for people who don’t identity with the gender binary (female or male). Instead, they see themselves as both, neither, or a combination of these genders. On the genderqueer flag, which was created in 2011 by Marilyn Roxie, lavender represents androgyny—a combination of characteristics considered masculine or feminine. White stands for gender neutral or agender identities, and the green symbolizes nonbinary individuals.