Why should adult movies get all the attention during Oscar season? 2014 was a great year for children's films, too. We asked readers to vote for their favorite picks, and rounded up the well-deserved winners of each category.
By Chrisanne Grise February 18, 2015
Congratulations to our first annual Junior Academy Awards winners! The Lego Movie really stole the show with an impressive four wins.

Best Movie: The Lego Movie

Best Actor: Batman, The Lego Movie

Best Actress: Angelina Jolie, Maleficent

Best Cast: How to Train Your Dragon

Best Villain: Lord Business, The Lego Movie

Best Music: The Lego Movie

