Junior Academy Awards
Why should adult movies get all the attention during Oscar season? 2014 was a great year for children's films, too. We asked readers to vote for their favorite picks, and rounded up the well-deserved winners of each category.
Congratulations to our first annual Junior Academy Awards winners! The Lego Movie really stole the show with an impressive four wins.
Best Movie: The Lego Movie
Best Actor: Batman, The Lego Movie
Best Actress: Angelina Jolie, Maleficent
Best Cast: How to Train Your Dragon
Best Villain: Lord Business, The Lego Movie
Best Music: The Lego Movie
