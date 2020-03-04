How to Treat Scrapes

The No-Panic Guide to Treating Your Kid's Cuts and Bruises
Follow these expert tips to help your little one's bumps and scrapes feel better fast!
First Aid Guide for Kids: How to Care for Cuts, Burns, Bites, and Other Accidents
Sometimes kids get hurt—it comes with the territory! Here's how to handle everything from bumps and burns to nosebleeds and twisted ankles like a pro and help your child stay calm in the process.
Healing Kids' Cuts
A kiss and cute bandage are often all you need to take care of a boo-boo, but sometimes it takes a little more know-how to help wounds heal.