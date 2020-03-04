First Aid

There's nothing scarier than seeing your child severely sick or injured. Here, how to keep your cool -- and protect your kid -- in the event of a crisis. Plus: how to make a first-aid kit.

Band-Aid Adding New Line of Bandages to Match Different Skin Tones
The brand hopes to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin" with their new product.
Why Are So Many Kids Having Scary Reactions From Sunscreen? Experts Weigh In
The photos are scary; kids are having reactions from using sunscreens many parents think are safe. Here's what you need to know.
12 First-Aid Tips for Common Kid Injuries
Maybe you’re new to the world of kid accidents, or maybe you just need a refresher. Our primer will help you feel prepared—and your child stay calm—the next time she gets hurt. 
Bad News: Kids' Concussions May Take Longer To Heal Than We Thought
A new study from York University finds some scary effects of concussions in children.
Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Burn
Skip the home remedies! All you need to soothe your child's scalded skin is cool water and a calm head.
How To Remove a Tick
Follow these steps to take a tick off your child's body.
How to Stop a Nosebleed
Learn what to do when your child has a nosebleed. Although bloody noses can be messy, it's easy to staunch the flow with pressure and patience.
First Aid Guide for Kids: How to Care for Cuts, Burns, Bites, and Other Accidents
Sometimes kids get hurt—it comes with the territory! Here's how to handle everything from bumps and burns to nosebleeds and twisted ankles like a pro and help your child stay calm in the process.
