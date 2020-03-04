Emergencies

Here's what you need to know to stay calm in an emergency, common accidents you can avoid, and more. Our safety advice is a must-read.

Urgent Care vs. ER: Where to Go for 8 Common Kid Health Emergencies
Doctors break down the differences between the care your kid will receive in your hospital's ER vs. your local urgent care clinic, and they take the guesswork out of knowing where to go in an emergency.
5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Thrown Off Mall of America Balcony Is 'Continuing to Fight' for His Life
"He is the sweetest kindest 5-year-old you will ever meet. He instantly brings a smile to everybody he meets," a family friend described the child.
Son Shares Heartbreak After His Mom and Sister Are Killed in YouTube Star's Wrong-Way Crash
Aileen and Aryana were in their Hyundai SUV last Thursday when a McLaren sports car driven by 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann ran into them in a head-on collision.
Concussion Expert's Warning: Avoid These Six Sports For Your Kids
The big six are football, ice hockey, rugby, wrestling, boxing, and mixed martial arts. But lacrosse and soccer are dangerous, too.
Boy Channels "The Rock" to Save Little Brother From Drowning
A 10-year-old boy saved his brother from drowning by drawing inspiration from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's movie—and the little guy earned the actor's approval.
Mom's Post Warns About the Dangers of Trampoline Parks for Toddlers
It's a reminder that, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, children under 6 shouldn't use a trampoline.
Yikes! Lawn Mowers Send 13 Kids to the ER Every Day
A new study highlights the importance of practicing lawn mower safety around kids this summer. We've got five tips for keeping them safe.
Teen Dies From Caffeine Overdose: What Parents Need to Know
There's a lesson for all of us about soft drinks, coffee, and energy drinks in this tragic story about South Carolina teen Davis Allen Cripe.
You Won't Believe How Many Kids' Ears Are Injured by Cotton Swabs Every DAY
Alarming New Study Finds Opioid Exposure on the Rise Among Young Kids
Female Soccer Players Get the Most Concussions in High School Sports
Warning: Essential Oils Are Poisoning More and More Kids

Concussion Doc: Don't Let Your Kids Play Football

Dr. Bennet Omalu says parents shouldn't let kids under the age of 18 play football.

