The Blood-Sucking 'Kissing Bug' Can Cause a Deadly Illness—Here's How You Can Avoid It
The insect can cause Chagas disease, which can lead to heart failure.
What Is Skeeter Syndrome? This Allergic Reaction to Mosquitoes Is Actually a Real Thing
This condition can cause blisters and bruising–and can increase the risk of infection.
Mosquito Bite Leaves Boy, 6, with Seizure and Brain Swelling: 'It's Really Scary' Says Mom
A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized on August 4 after an infected mosquito bite caused him to experience brain swelling and seizures, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Parents Post Scary Video to Warn Others About 'Tick Paralysis' in Kids
They want to educate others about tick paralysis, especially because if it's caught quickly, symptoms can reside within 24 hours of the tick being removed.
8 Home Remedies for Soothing Bug Bites
The next time your kid gets stung by an irate bee or a swarm of mosquitoes, look no further than your kitchen for relief. Tsippora Shainhouse, M.D., a pediatric dermatologist in Beverly Hills, shares all-natural secrets for relieving itching, stinging, and swelling—fast.
How To Remove a Tick
Follow these steps to take a tick off your child's body.