Injuries & Accidents

I Felt Judged When My Baby Broke His Leg and I Wonder If I’ve Done the Same to Other Parents

When my baby was in an orthopedic boot, I felt the spotlight-hot glare of judgment everywhere we went. I was forced to relive my parenting mistake with every look.
When Your Child Breaks a Bone: Everything You Need to Know About Wearing a Cast

Life in an arm cast or a leg cast isn’t easy, especially if you’re a kid. But these tricks from parents and doctors can make the experience better for everyone.
Father of 6 Dead After Strong Wave Breaks His Neck in 'Freak Accident' at North Carolina Beach

Lee Dingle was playing with his children at Oak Island beach when the large wave struck him and broke his neck.
Florida Teens Die in 'Tragic Accident' While Celebrating Their High School Graduation in Peru

Albert Ales and Zachary Morris died on May 24 after their motorcycle collided with a bus in Cusco, Peru.
Girl, 4, Left Fighting for Her Life After Lion Scalps Her During Family Visit to Big Cat Farm

Dina-Marie de Beer and her family were enjoying a visit to the Weltevrede Lion Farm.
Some PAM Cooking Spray Canisters Have Been Exploding, Injuring People

The canisters were sold by Costco and Amazon. Eight consumers are suing for sustained injuries.
Consumer Agency Warns Parents About Bumbo Seat Safety

More Kids Get Injured in Flag Football Than Tackle, Study Says

New research flies in the face of the commonly-held belief that youth flag football is safer than tackle.
What should I do if my child's tooth gets knocked out?

This Mom Is Warning Parents After Her Toddler Almost Died From a Popular Snack

The No-Panic Guide to Treating Your Kid's Cuts and Bruises

Should my 9 year old son go back in a booster seat?

5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Thrown Off Mall of America Balcony Is 'Continuing to Fight' for His Life

"He is the sweetest kindest 5-year-old you will ever meet. He instantly brings a smile to everybody he meets," a family friend described the child.

Could a New Football Helmet Test Protect Your Kids From Concussions?

You Might Rethink Letting Your Kids Play Football, Thanks to This Study

More Indoor Trampoline Parks Means More Visits to the ER

See the Incredible Moment a 5-Year-Old Saved Her Mom From Drowning

The Shocking Object That Was Stuck in a 5-Year-Old's Nose for 6 Months

Kids' Concussions May Impair Brain Function Years Later

How do you treat bug bites?

How do you treat chigger bites?

'Brain Rest' Advised After Concussions, Study Confirms

Highchair-Related Injuries Spike; 9,400 Kids Hurt Each Year

Girl Athletes 'Especially at Risk' for Concussions

After Concussion, Kids Should Delay Return to School, AAP Advises

Despite Head Injury Warnings, Kids Still Playing Football

Kids Suffer Sports Injuries Every 25 Seconds

New Way Found to Measure Football-Related Head Injuries

Health Concerns for Young Athletes More Than Just Concussions

New Concussion Guidelines Urge Medical Attention

No Football Tackles Before Age 14, Neurosurgeon Says

Study: Children Go to ER Every 6 Minutes After Stair Falls

Studies Investigate Relationship Between Brain Injury, Child Development

Don't Let Kids Box, Pediatricians Say

5,000 Kids, Teens Injured in Window Falls Each Year

New Rules Hope to Reduce Head Injuries Among Student Athletes

The Broken-Bone Epidemic

Checklist: How to Prevent Cuts and Scrapes

