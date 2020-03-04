Tooth Care

Protect your child's pearly whites with our oral report on everything from controlling cavities to greeting the tooth fairy.

Most Recent

Everything You Need to Know About the Tooth Fairy: From Fun Traditions to How to Field Your Kids' Tough Questions
The tooth fairy is a popular American myth that also teaches kids about dental care. Here's everything parents need to know to make this tradition even more fun.
Toddler Teeth-Grinding: Is This Normal?
Dad Pens Hilarious Tooth Fairy Note to Critique His Son's Brushing
Barry T. Tooth Fairy was none too pleased with the condition of a London's boy's tooth after he received it.
6 Questions About Kids' Teeth—Answered
When should I take my baby to the dentist? Is flossing really necessary? Find these answers and learn more about your child's dental hygiene habits.
Loose Baby Tooth? Top Advice from Dentists
When your kid's baby teeth start wiggling, don't lose your cool. Brush up on the latest advice from dentists.
Should Your Child Get Dental Sealants?
Dentists say they're a great way to prevent cavities. This is how to know whether they're right for your child's teeth.
More Tooth Care

Finding a Pediatric Dentist
Help for a Chipped or Knocked-Out Tooth
It's good to read this story before your child chips or knocks out her tooth so that you know the right (and wrong) steps to take.
How to Help a Child Who's Scared of the Dentist
Does Your Child Need an Orthodontist?
Brace Yourself: The Facts About Dental Braces for Kids
Losing Baby Teeth
