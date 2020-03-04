Tooth Care

Everything You Need to Know About the Tooth Fairy: From Fun Traditions to How to Field Your Kids' Tough Questions
The tooth fairy is a popular American myth that also teaches kids about dental care. Here's everything parents need to know to make this tradition even more fun.
Dad Pens Hilarious Tooth Fairy Note to Critique His Son's Brushing
Barry T. Tooth Fairy was none too pleased with the condition of a London's boy's tooth after he received it.
6 Questions About Kids' Teeth—Answered
When should I take my baby to the dentist? Is flossing really necessary? Find these answers and learn more about your child's dental hygiene habits.
Loose Baby Tooth? Top Advice from Dentists
When your kid's baby teeth start wiggling, don't lose your cool. Brush up on the latest advice from dentists.
Should Your Child Get Dental Sealants?
Dentists say they're a great way to prevent cavities. This is how to know whether they're right for your child's teeth.