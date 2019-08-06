3 Cool Short Haircuts for Kids
Master the Short Haircut
There are a host of reasons for a disappointing short haircut: Short hairstyles require a lot of technique; children are antsy so stylists rush; and most moms aren’t fluent in barberspeak. (“Do you want a #2 or a #3?” FYI, those are clipper sizes.)
Here's exactly what you should say to get the stylish cuts seen here. Take these photos along too!
The Clean Cut (Short and Tousled)
“With scissors, please cut an above-the-ears length, layering it across the whole head. Keep the bangs long and textured, point cutting into them while the hair is dry so we can make sure they don’t end up too straight across or too short.”
To Keep Bangs in Place: Warm a pinch of Fatboy Hair Perfect Putty in hands, then run through hair.
The Surfer (Shaggy and Wavy)
“We want a long, layered cut with a few shorter pieces around the face—but they should be long enough to be tucked behind the ears.”
To Boost Waves: Spritz Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Spray through damp strands.
The Fade (Long on Top with Shaved Sides)
“Use clippers with a #3 guard on the sides and fade it up, but keep the length on top for an edgy feel. Then cut a short line above the temple with an electric razor.”
To Define Curls: Rub a BeWave Hair Sponge in a circular motion.