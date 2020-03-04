John Frieda Is Partnering With GLSEN To Create More Inclusive Schools for LBGTQ+ Youth
The iconic haircare brand will be raising awareness throughout June.
The Flowbee, a Haircutting Device From the '80s, Is Making a Comeback
Why go to the salon when you can suction your way to a perfect trim?
Everything You Need to Know About the Tooth Fairy: From Fun Traditions to How to Field Your Kids' Tough Questions
The tooth fairy is a popular American myth that also teaches kids about dental care. Here's everything parents need to know to make this tradition even more fun.
This Is How to Wash Your Hands So You Don't Get Sick
The best way to prevent the flu and coronavirus is by practicing proper hand hygiene. From how long to wash your hands to soaping techniques for both kids and adults, consider these expert tips essential for keeping your family healthy.
5 Kids' Hairstyling Secrets
If brushing your kid's hair induces groaning, wiggling, and tears, these pro hair-styling tips will help.
3 Cool Short Haircuts for Kids
Ever seen your child go from Gap model to Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber with just a few unfortunate snips? Barber Steven Torres, owner of Spesh salon in New Jersey, reveals exactly what you should say to get one of these popular short haircuts for boys or girls.