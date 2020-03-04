Hygiene

From bathing to hair care to teeth brushing, here's why you want to teach your kid the importance of good personal hygiene.

John Frieda Is Partnering With GLSEN To Create More Inclusive Schools for LBGTQ+ Youth
The iconic haircare brand will be raising awareness throughout June.
The Flowbee, a Haircutting Device From the '80s, Is Making a Comeback
Why go to the salon when you can suction your way to a perfect trim?
Everything You Need to Know About the Tooth Fairy: From Fun Traditions to How to Field Your Kids' Tough Questions
The tooth fairy is a popular American myth that also teaches kids about dental care. Here's everything parents need to know to make this tradition even more fun.
This Is How to Wash Your Hands So You Don't Get Sick
The best way to prevent the flu and coronavirus is by practicing proper hand hygiene. From how long to wash your hands to soaping techniques for both kids and adults, consider these expert tips essential for keeping your family healthy.
5 Kids' Hairstyling Secrets
If brushing your kid's hair induces groaning, wiggling, and tears, these pro hair-styling tips will help.
3 Cool Short Haircuts for Kids
Ever seen your child go from Gap model to Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber with just a few unfortunate snips? Barber Steven Torres, owner of Spesh salon in New Jersey, reveals exactly what you should say to get one of these popular short haircuts for boys or girls.
Amanda Stanton Responds to 'Trolls' Who Criticized Her for Letting Daughter, 6½, Get Highlights
The Bachelor season 20 contestant Amanda Stanton took to her Instagram Story late Sunday evening to set the record straight about her parenting choices.
10 Women Get Candid About Why They Stopped Shaving Their Body Hair
They've ditched their razors and have embraced their body hair. Here, why they love it.
Meet Baby Chanco—the 6-Month-Old Whose Amazing Hair is Taking the Internet by Storm
5 Things Doctors Wish Parents Knew to Keep Their Family from Getting Sick
Toddler Teeth-Grinding: Is This Normal?
Dad Pens Hilarious Tooth Fairy Note to Critique His Son's Brushing

6 Questions About Kids' Teeth—Answered

When should I take my baby to the dentist? Is flossing really necessary? Find these answers and learn more about your child's dental hygiene habits.

Can I catch head lice from my child?
How can I discourage nail biting?
What if my child needs braces?
Is it dangerous to leave contacts in overnight?
How can swimmer's ear be prevented?
How can I tell if my child is brushing properly?
When should my child start flossing her teeth?
Which foods cause cavities?
When should my child start seeing a dentist?
Should my child get sealants on his teeth?
When do baby teeth start to fall out?
When can my child use a shower?
When can my child brush his own teeth?
When can kids bathe or shower alone?
When do children begin to sweat and have body odor?
How often should a school-age child bathe?
Loose Baby Tooth? Top Advice from Dentists
Should Your Child Get Dental Sealants?
Finding a Pediatric Dentist
Does Your Child Need an Orthodontist?
Help for a Chipped or Knocked-Out Tooth
How to Help a Child Who's Scared of the Dentist
Brace Yourself: The Facts About Dental Braces for Kids
Easy Tips for Cutting Your Kid's Hair at Home
7 Ways to Stay Healthy When Your Kid Is Sick
