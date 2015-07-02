When can my child stop taking asthma medication?

A: The most important thing to remember about asthma is that it is episodic, which means that it will sometimes flare up and other times will have no symptoms at all. If the pediatrician placed your son on a daily inhaled steroid (like Flovent), he or she likely felt there was enough persistent inflammation in his lungs to warrant such a step. And the fact that your child is currently symptom-free means the medication is doing its job -- and his asthma is well controlled. But if his asthma symptoms are still MIA after several months, you can talk to the doctor about possibly scaling back or stopping the medication. In many cases, asthma symptoms will get worse during allergy season so your doctor may recommend adjusting your son's meds during the winter, for example. Remember, keeping asthma in check can help prevent lung damage from chronic inflammation and sometimes may even help your kid outgrow the condition eventually.