What is a tonsil-adenoidectomy like?

A: Tonsil-adenoidectomy is done under general anesthesia and usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes. These days it's mainly performed on an outpatient basis, which means children go home after a few hours in the recovery room. However if your child is under 2 or you live more than 30 minutes from the hospital, your child may need to spend the night. After surgery, the pain can be anywhere from mild to awful. Your child won't want to eat or drink much -- but be prepared to push liquids in order to avoid dehydration. Giving your child acetaminophen can make swallowing easier (but avoid ibuprofen after surgery because it increases the potential for bleeding). You should also be ready for your child to vomit, since pain medication often causes tummy turmoil. --Amy Linn