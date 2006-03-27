March 29, 2006 -- A recent study performed by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) found two disturbing pieces of information: teens listen to their iPods and MP3 players at volumes considerably louder than adults and, no surprise, the same teens are experiencing symptoms of hearing loss.

The surveys, done by telephone, asked 1,000 adults and 301 high school students across the U.S. about their listening habits. More than half (59 percent) of students reported playing their MP3 players "loudly," compared with only 34 percent of adults.

The ASHA notes that it's not solely MP3 players and iPods that are responsible for these signs of hearing loss. Instead, it's the combination of length of time and volume at which the teens are listening to music through headphones that is responsible for the damage.

Thankfully, teenagers seem to have some understanding of this. The ASHA's survey shows that nearly 70 percent of students say that they are "likely" to turn down the volume of music when listening to it through earphones. However, 58 percent said they weren't likely to cut down on the time they spent listening to music with earphones on. "Louder and longer is definitely not the way to use these products," says Brenda Lonsbury-Martin, PhD, ASHA's chief staff officer for science and research.