Other Health Issues

I’m a Teen with Eczema and It’s Impacted My Life More Than You Can Know
What’s it like for a teenager to live with a severe skin condition? This week's 'Teen Talk' columnist explains what it is like to live with a severe form of eczema and how parents can help teens with similar conditions cope.
How I Became a Cancer Mom
Nothing can prepare a mother for her child's cancer diagnosis. But connecting with other Cancer Moms made this mother feel less alone and ready for the fight.
How I Navigated My Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
I was "lucky" to have already had a mindfulness practice when my daughter was diagnosed with cancer. The tools I depended on to get through each day are tools every stressed-out parent can weave into their lives to navigate crises and tantrums alike.
Is Mouth Breathing Bad for Children?
Mouth breathing has been linked to behavioral problems, facial and dental abnormalities, and even slower growth. The good news: causes of chronic mouth breathing are often treatable.
See Princess Eugenie's Open-Back Wedding Dress, Designed to Feature Her Spinal Surgery Scar
The princess bride is here!
Parents of a Boy Battling a Rare, Debilitating Skin Disease Are Raising Money to Save His Life
A 12-year-old from Colorado named Jaiden Rogers is suffering from a rare condition called stiff skin syndrome. His family says he may be the only person in the world who has it and it's "turning him to stone."
Tens of Thousands of Cheerleaders Possibly Exposed to Mumps at National Competition
Children infected with the mumps don’t always show symptoms—vaccinations are still your best protection against the disease.
Doctors Are Close to a C.Diff Cure as They Work to Boost Kids' Digestive Health
The bacteria roiling in your child’s gut are driving her immune system—and every day, scientists are figuring out more (and miraculous) ways to grab the controls to cure sick kids.
This 4-Year-Old Athlete CrossFits Like a Boss
Your Biggest Concussion Questions, Answered
Bedwetting: 4 Truths Every Parent Must Know
Scoliosis and Kids: 5 Things Parents Need to Know

A New Study Links Screen Time With Diabetes

Time to unplug! A new study says three hours of screen time a day may boost diabetes risk in kids. Here's what you can do about it.

6 Gross (but Common!) Conditions Parents Don't Talk About
4 Myths About Kids and Constipation
One Year Later, the Little Boy Who Received a Double Hand Transplant Is Thriving
How Young Is Too Young to Specialize in One Sport?
When Your Child Is Skinny
American Cancer Society Agrees: Vaccinate Boys Against HPV Too
Cool! Designer Hospital Gowns Remind Sick Teens They're More Than Just Their Illness
How Much Do You Really Need to Know About Your Kids' Poop?
Humans of New York Tells Heartbreaking Story of a Young Boy With Brain Cancer
The Surefire Way NOT to Help Your Kids Lose Weight
Vaccine Has Cut HPV Rate in Teen Girls by Whopping 64 Percent
Kidney Stones on the Rise Among Youth
Staggering 1 in 5 Kids Have Troubling Cholesterol Levels, Study Says
AAP: Screen All Kids for Cholesterol, Depression, and HIV
Cucumbers, Food Poisoning & What You Need To Know
Mono Signs and Symptoms
PANDAS: A Scary and Controversial Disorder
Appendicitis Symptoms and Treatment
What Are Cochlear Implants?
Could Your Child Have a Hearing Problem?
What's a Perforated Eardrum?
Signs of Child Abuse (and How to Stop It)
The Best Medicine for Young Cancer Survivors
The Fight Against Cavities: How to Care For Big Kids' Teeth
Facts About the West Nile Virus
