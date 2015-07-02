How can I detect vision problems?

A: Some kids are simply more athletic than others, but if your child's practicing and trying with zero improvement, you may want to have her eyes checked. Even children who see clearly without glasses can appear clumsy at sports because of other vision problems. For instance, there may be an undetected problem with your child's dynamic visual acuity (seeing clearly when moving around), peripheral vision (seeing out of the corners of the eyes), depth perception (judging the distance between oneself and a given object), visual tracking (following a moving object), or eye-hand-foot-body coordination. Among the telltale signs of a vision problem on the playing field: