Head Lice

Here's everything you need to know about head lice, including what it is, how to treat it, and how to get rid of it.

Home Remedies for Head Lice
Avoid chemicals and pesticides with one of these natural lice treatment options.
How to Treat Head Lice
'Tis the season for pesky head lice. Check out this round-up of the best lice treatment options, from over-the-counter medications to louse and nit combing.
10 Reasons to Chill About Lice (Seriously)
A case of head lice may seem like the worst hair day ever, but don't let it put you over the edge. Here's why you can (sort of) relax. 
Dad Says Delta Airlines Kicked Family Off Flight for Child's Head Lice: Fair or Not?
The family discovered mid-flight that their son had head lice and were told they would be barred from boarding their connecting flight because of the bugs.
Don't Bug Out, but Most OTC Lice Treatments Don't Really Work Anymore
Overuse of common lice treatments have rendered them ineffective, according to a new study.
Whoa: Now There’s a Way to Track Head Lice Outbreaks in Your Area!
Find out in real time where head lice are wreaking havoc and if you should check your kids ASAP.
My 'Fairy Tales' Ending With Lice...So Far
Here's hoping these prevention tips can help your kids stay bug-free, too.
Ack! Head Lice is Even Harder to Treat Now
Researchers have found that head lice in at least 25 states have evolved and now show resistance to widely-used over-the-counter treatments.
Head Lice Removal Tips
How Lice Is Spread
What Does Head Lice Look Like?
Head Lice Symptoms and Signs

How to Get Rid of Head Lice

Lice are tiny insects that commonly live on the scalp and cause itching. Learn how to spot the signs of head lice and eliminate them for good.

