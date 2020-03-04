Home Remedies for Head Lice
Avoid chemicals and pesticides with one of these natural lice treatment options.
How to Treat Head Lice
'Tis the season for pesky head lice. Check out this round-up of the best lice treatment options, from over-the-counter medications to louse and nit combing.
10 Reasons to Chill About Lice (Seriously)
A case of head lice may seem like the worst hair day ever, but don't let it put you over the edge. Here's why you can (sort of) relax.
Dad Says Delta Airlines Kicked Family Off Flight for Child's Head Lice: Fair or Not?
The family discovered mid-flight that their son had head lice and were told they would be barred from boarding their connecting flight because of the bugs.
Don't Bug Out, but Most OTC Lice Treatments Don't Really Work Anymore
Overuse of common lice treatments have rendered them ineffective, according to a new study.
Whoa: Now There’s a Way to Track Head Lice Outbreaks in Your Area!
Find out in real time where head lice are wreaking havoc and if you should check your kids ASAP.