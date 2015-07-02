Does mercury in vaccines cause autism?

A: In, 1998, Dr. Andrew Wakefield , an intestinal specialist at in England, published a paper in the Lancet stating that there was a direct link between immunizations containing mercury and Autism. This claim caused an upheaval amongst parents, and rightfully so. However, later investigation of Dr. Wakefield’s research showed that he fudged the data in order to support this argument that the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine was linked to autism. This physician should be ashamed of himself – because of this invalid claim, many children died of mumps, measles and rubella because their parents feared giving them the vaccination.