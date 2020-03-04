Mental Health

It's important to get kids with mental health problems the help that they need. Learn about anxiety disorders, ADHD, OCD, dyslexia, and more.

How to Find the Right Therapist for Your Child
If you sense that your child needs mental health support, listen carefully, check out different providers, and participate in the therapy process.
Adele Is Making It Clear That Her Health Journey Was Never About Weight Loss
The 33-year-old performer also revealed that she was "hurt" by the comments made about her body.
Silver Linings: Positive Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Children
Sure, there's plenty of bad news these days. But experts say the pandemic has brought with it some silver linings, especially for kids and families.
35 Positive Affirmations to Empower Your Child
Teach your child some of these feel-good statements to improve their emotional and mental well-being.
How to Help Kids Deal with Social Anxiety 
Social anxiety is more than just shyness. Children with the disorder feel extremely uncomfortable in social settings, and in some cases, it can hinder their ability to perform everyday tasks. Here's everything parents need to know—including how the pandemic could trigger symptoms.
Dad Whose 12-Year-Old Son Died of Suicide amid Pandemic Warns Parents: 'No One Saw This Coming'
“COVID killed my son but not how you think,” says Brad Hunstable, who opens up about his family's devastating loss.
How I Talked to My Teen About Suicide—And How You Can Do It Better
My daughter battled depression for eight years before a conversation when she was 17 years old made me realize she could die by suicide. Here's what I learned about how parents like me can talk to their children about their suicidal thoughts.
8 Ways to Raise Mentally Strong Kids
All children face mental health challenges at some point in their lives. Here's what parents can do to help their kids build a strong foundation for mental wellness.
Remote Learning Could Be Hurting Teenagers' Mental Health—Here's How to Spot Warning Signs in Your Child
I'm a Mom and Mindfulness Teacher: Here Are My Surefire Ways to Get My Kids to Calm Down
11-Year-Old California Boy Dies by Apparent Suicide During Online Class, Officials Say
4 Things Parents Can Expect From Their Kids When They Go Back to School During the Pandemic

7 Signs Your Child Should See a Therapist, According to Child Psychologists

Experts explain situations when starting therapy may be the best way to support your child during stressful times, and how to find the best mental health professional near you.

Gaming Disorder Is Sending Kids to Emergency Rooms: Here Are the Warning Signs
Suicide Rates Increase Among Young Girls—Is Social Media the Problem?
What Parents Need to Know About the Deadly 'Choking Game'
They Need Me-Time, Too: A Self-Care Checklist to Do With Your Kids
A New Study Says Gardening Is Just as Good as Going to the Gym
Olympian Kelly Catlin's Suicide Draws Attention to Concussions and Their Impact On Mental Health
Knitting Can Reduce Depression, Anxiety, and Chronic Pain
Kim Kardashian West Launches Children's Mental Health Fundraiser: 'It Means a Lot to Me'
Mom Hears Her Late Daughter's Heartbeat, Thanks to a Heart Transplant
I'm Raising a Son With a Mood Disorder—Here's What Works for Us
My Son Was Diagnosed With Depression—This Is What Life Is Like
3 Treatments That Help Children With Mental Illness
7 Pink Flags That Could Signal a Behavioral or Emotional Disorder in Your Child
What to Do If You Think Your Child Could Have a Mental Health Disorder
These Heroes Are Making a Huge Difference for Children With Mental Health Disorders
Kate Middleton Wants to Spread Mental Health Awareness to Children
More Searches for Suicide How-Tos—and Prevention—in the Wake of '13 Reasons Why'
Science Says Pet Dogs Make Kids Feel Less Stressed
New Celebrity Campaign Seeks to End the Shame Around Childhood Mental Illness
6 Tips to Raise an Optimist
Are Your Kids Working Harder Than You Are?!
There May Be a 'Sweet Spot' for Teens' Screen Time
Exercise Has Long-Term Benefits for Kids' Moods, Research Finds
The Key Sign That Could Mean Your Preschooler Is Depressed
Depression Is on the Rise in Teens, Especially Among Girls
