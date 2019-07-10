15 Best Sex Education Books and Resources for Kids by Age

Image zoom Amazon.com

Being open and honest about sexuality with your kids is a surefire way to raise confident, body-positive young people who understand their worth. It will also ensure your children are armed with the resources and information to make informed choices about their bodies and their lives.

However, it can be hard to know where to start, especially if your own sex education was a little lacking.

Erica Smith is a career sex educator with a Masters of Education in Human Sexuality Studies. She says that relying on quality resources at different stages are vital as the birds and the bees talk cannot simply be a "one and done" experience.

"There isn't just one big 'talk.' We must teach healthy sexuality to our children from the time they are small. This looks different at different ages, of course. We need to get them comfortable talking to their parents about their bodies and knowing there will be no shame or judgment."

She recommends the organization Sex Positive Families as an excellent resource for helping parents to address issues surrounding sexuality. Browse their comprehensive reading list to find sex education books designed to help parents broach the subject with kids of all ages.

There are also a series of videos produced by Planned Parenthood to help moms and dads to present tricky conversations in an open and positive manner.

Bonnie J. Rough, is a parent educator and author of the new book "Beyond Birds and Bees: Bringing Home a New Message to Our Kids about Sex, Love, and Equality." She aims to help parents connect with their kids through informative and scientifically accurate sexuality and relationship education. She says that every day you have opportunities to talk with your kids about the feelings and emotions beyond simply the physicality of sex.

Talking about love, crushes, weddings, and new babies is just as important as giving an anatomy lesson and using the correct body names for genitalia. Her book is required reading for any sex-positive parents who want to raise knowledgeable and confident children. "Many parents worry that giving kids information about sex implies permission to have sex. But information is not permission, and kids who learn about sexuality in healthy, ongoing conversations with trusted adults tend to wait longer to have sex for the first time," she says.

Rough suggests the following resources and sex education books to begin an open dialogue about sexuality and relationships with your child.

Sex Education Resources for Preschoolers:

Sex Education Resources for Elementary Kids:

Sex Education Resources for Teenagers:

S.E.X. by Heather Corinna

scarleteen.com

Real Talk the App

Sex Education Resources for Adults: