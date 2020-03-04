How Restaurants Can Create a More Inclusive Experience for Children with Autism
Dining out can be difficult for families of children with autism. A restaurant in Illinois recently made headlines for its changes to make the experience more enjoyable. Here's what other restaurants can do to be more inclusive too.
Katie Price Says She Has Made the Decision to Place 18-Year-Old Son Harvey in a Care Home Full-Time
"I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him," the TV star said.
Utah Police Shot a 13-Year-Old Boy with Autism After His Mother Called 911 for Help
"Why didn't they tase him?" Linden Cameron's mother asks, "He’s a baby. He has mental issues."
High School Student with Autism Receives a Silent Ovation While Earning His Diploma at Graduation
"We shot for the moon, but instead reached the stars," Carmel High School principal Lou Riolo said of the sweet moment.
Parents 'Blindsided' by Teacher Giving Their Son with Autism the 'Most Annoying Male' Award
Bailly Preparatory Academy has taken disciplinary action against the special education teacher involved.
Heartwarming Photo Series Celebrates Kids With Autism & Their 'Likely Friendships'
The kids' stories send an inspiring message about inclusivity.