Autism

Raising a kid with autism has its own set of concerns and challenges. Here's what you need to know about diagnosis, screening, and living with autism. Get the advice and support to help your child thrive.

Most Recent

How Restaurants Can Create a More Inclusive Experience for Children with Autism
Dining out can be difficult for families of children with autism. A restaurant in Illinois recently made headlines for its changes to make the experience more enjoyable. Here's what other restaurants can do to be more inclusive too.
Katie Price Says She Has Made the Decision to Place 18-Year-Old Son Harvey in a Care Home Full-Time
"I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him," the TV star said.
Utah Police Shot a 13-Year-Old Boy with Autism After His Mother Called 911 for Help
"Why didn't they tase him?" Linden Cameron's mother asks, "He’s a baby. He has mental issues."
High School Student with Autism Receives a Silent Ovation While Earning His Diploma at Graduation
"We shot for the moon, but instead reached the stars," Carmel High School principal Lou Riolo said of the sweet moment.
Parents 'Blindsided' by Teacher Giving Their Son with Autism the 'Most Annoying Male' Award
Bailly Preparatory Academy has taken disciplinary action against the special education teacher involved.
Heartwarming Photo Series Celebrates Kids With Autism & Their 'Likely Friendships'
The kids' stories send an inspiring message about inclusivity. 
More Autism

Florida Couple Who Painted Their House as a Beacon for Son with Autism Wins Battle with City
This controversial home will continue to shine bright!
World’s Largest Lego Titanic Replica, Built by Young Autistic Boy, on Display in Tennessee
The staggering model took 56,000 Lego bricks and 700 hours to complete.
Sesame Workshop Just Took Another Huge Step to Promote Inclusivity Toward Children With Autism Spectrum Disorders
Another Reason Not to Smoke: Autism Linked to Maternal Grandmother’s Bad Habit
This New Wearable Device Could Warn You of a Possible Autistic Meltdown
What Happens When Kids With Sensory Processing Disorder Grow Up?

Tips for Teaching Kids with Autism to Swim and How to Find Lessons Near You

Autistic kids can benefit tremendously from swimming lessons. Here, some practical tips on how to teach them to swim.

