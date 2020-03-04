Florida Boy, 7, Has Severe Asthma Attack After Eating 'Dragon's Breath' Candy at a Mall
A mom whose 7-year-old son had an asthma attack after eating candy from a mall kiosk is warning other parents about the dangers of the treat.
Reducing Home Allergens May Replace Asthma Meds, Which Many Kids Are Misusing
Two new studies look at the causes of asthma, and how to reduce the need for medication, which many kids may be misusing anyway!
Keep Smooching! Seeing Parents' PDA Might Be Good for Kids' Health
New research shows kids experience health benefits from witnessing affection between their parents.
Guess What? Air Pollution Is Still Bad for Kids' Lungs
A new study finds even lower air pollution emissions still have significant effects on kids' lungs.