How can you tell if your child is suffering from asthma? Learn what it is, how to manage it, and how to live with ashma. Plus: What kinds of physical activities are best for kids with allergies? Find out here.

Florida Boy, 7, Has Severe Asthma Attack After Eating 'Dragon's Breath' Candy at a Mall
A mom whose 7-year-old son had an asthma attack after eating candy from a mall kiosk is warning other parents about the dangers of the treat.
Reducing Home Allergens May Replace Asthma Meds, Which Many Kids Are Misusing
Two new studies look at the causes of asthma, and how to reduce the need for medication, which many kids may be misusing anyway!
Keep Smooching! Seeing Parents' PDA Might Be Good for Kids' Health
New research shows kids experience health benefits from witnessing affection between their parents.
Guess What? Air Pollution Is Still Bad for Kids' Lungs
A new study finds even lower air pollution emissions still have significant effects on kids' lungs.
Do You Live in One of the Sneeziest, Wheeziest Cities?
Is Your Nursery Making Your Baby Sick?
Want to Lower Baby's Risk of Allergies? Here's What to Feed Him!
What You Should Be Worrying About (More Than Ebola)
Mom-to-Be Stress Linked to Higher Rates of Asthma
Protecting the Planet From Pollution for Our Children's Future
Smoking Bans Lead to Fewer Cases of Premature Births, Childhood Asthma
Uh-oh...Pregnancy Colds Could Lead to Asthma in Baby

Pregnant? 3rd-Hand Smoke is a Danger to You & Baby

Girls' Heroic Hike Saves Their Mom
Pet Allergies May Mean Asthma Will Last Longer
Genetic Test for Asthma Risk
New Study Debunks Asthma, Pain Medication Connection in Kids
Teens Have Better Asthma Care than Young Adults
Kids Born in America Have Higher Allergy Risks
Doctors Warn Teens to Avoid 'Cinnamon Challenge'
Petition Urges Kraft to Remove Food Dyes from Macaroni & Cheese
BPA Linked with Childhood Asthma in New Study
Fast Food Linked to Eczema, Asthma in Study
Eating Fish Before Age One Could Reduce Asthma Risk
Research Links Acetaminophen to Asthma in Children
Boston Playgrounds Post No-Smoking Signs
Study: Delaying Solid Foods Unnecessary for Infants
4 Ways to Prevent Asthma Attacks at Home
