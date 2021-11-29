My Son and I Sleep Through the Night Thanks to This Air Purifier, and It's 30% Off for Cyber Monday

For several years, I assumed that the reason my son was often waking up with sniffles and coughs was because colds were the cost of him being in daycare, preschool, and kindergarten. Then, during his annual checkup in February 2020, I, like so many other parents, asked his pediatrician if I should be worried about that cough. Without completely dismissing my COVID fears, she mentioned the possibility of a dust allergy made worse by sleeping in a room surrounded by dust-collecting toys, clothing, furniture, and bedding. I'm no fan of mom-shaming, but this was a real face-palm moment for me. I've had the very same allergies my whole life, and I'd completely failed to put two and two together.