ADD & ADHD

FDA Approves First Medical Device to Treat ADHD in Kids
Parents of kids with ADHD now have a non-drug option to consider for their child's treatment.Read More
Teens' Screen Time Is Linked to ADHD, According to a New Study
Toggling from app to app throughout the day is taking a toll on all Americans' perpetually multi-tasking brains. Now, researchers say that too much screen time for teens leads to attention difficulties and impulse-control problems.Read More
Why the Key to Treating ADHD Goes Beyond Medication
Most kids who’ve been diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder aren’t getting the right mix of medication and behavioral management that can make all the difference.Read More
Understanding My Child's Learning and Attention Issue: My A-Ha Moment
The second a teacher said the words attention deficit disorder I felt the monumental puzzle pieces of life falling into perfect place. Suddenly all of the things my son had struggled with made sense.Read More
Signs Your Child Might Be Suffering From Learning or Attention Issues
Is your daughter hyperactive, or just a typical little ball of energy? Could your son's brash disinterest in math mask a deeper problem? Some signs of learning and attention issues are subtle, and others may even be downright counterintuitive.Read More
5 Myths About ADHD, Dyslexia, and Other Learning and Attention Issues
Nearly one in five children in the U.S. may have learning or attention issues that impact their ability to succeed in school. But despite advances in understanding these issues, many myths still exist.Read More