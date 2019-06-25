ADD & ADHD

Is your child hyper, impulsive, or have a super-short attention span? It could be attention deficit disorder (ADD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Learn about the signs, diagnosis, and treatment and get the support you need to help your kid stay focused.

FDA Approves First Medical Device to Treat ADHD in Kids

Parents of kids with ADHD now have a non-drug option to consider for their child's treatment.
Teens' Screen Time Is Linked to ADHD, According to a New Study

Toggling from app to app throughout the day is taking a toll on all Americans' perpetually multi-tasking brains. Now, researchers say that too much screen time for teens leads to attention difficulties and impulse-control problems.
Why the Key to Treating ADHD Goes Beyond Medication

Most kids who’ve been diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder aren’t getting the right mix of medication and behavioral management that can make all the difference.
Understanding My Child's Learning and Attention Issue: My A-Ha Moment

The second a teacher said the words attention deficit disorder I felt the monumental puzzle pieces of life falling into perfect place. Suddenly all of the things my son had struggled with made sense. 
Signs Your Child Might Be Suffering From Learning or Attention Issues

Is your daughter hyperactive, or just a typical little ball of energy? Could your son's brash disinterest in math mask a deeper problem? Some signs of learning and attention issues are subtle, and others may even be downright counterintuitive.
5 Myths About ADHD, Dyslexia, and Other Learning and Attention Issues

Nearly one in five children in the U.S. may have learning or attention issues that impact their ability to succeed in school. But despite advances in understanding these issues, many myths still exist.
Helping a Child With ADHD Succeed in School

Your kid may have trouble sitting still in the classroom or focusing on assignments, he can still reach academic success following these guidelines. 
Powerful New Movie "Sister" Raises Awareness for Kids With ADHD and Questions About Dealing with the Disorder

Powerful Short Film Reveals What It's Like to Be a Kid With ADHD

An OT-Approved Gift Guide for All Kids

Expert Q&A: Discipline, Depression, ADHD, and More

Homework Hassles and ADHD

How Sports Can Help Kids With Differing Abilities

How Young Is Too Young for an ADHD Diagnosis?

Help Kids With Learning and Attention Issues (and Their Parents) Feel Understood

Dr. Alan Greene on Oppositional Defiant Disorder

