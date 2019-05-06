Image zoom ColorBlindImages/Getty Images

Curious where your state falls in terms of providing your kiddos with a quality education?

Earlier this year, Education Week released their state-by-state guide called Quality Counts 2019: Grading the States. The publication took a look at all 50 states and the nation as a whole on their "Chance-for-Success Index," which is meant to offer a snapshot of a person's prospect of successful outcomes over a lifetime, from early childhood to adulthood and the working world. They then ranked them all from top to bottom.

The states were ranked based on recently available federal data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Assessment of Education Progress, the U.S. Department of Education, and other sources. They were scored and graded on 13 separate socioeconomic indicators, including:

Early foundations: family income, parent education, parental employment, and linguistic integration

School years: preschool enrollment, kindergarten enrollment, elementary reading achievement, middle school mathematics achievement, high school graduation rate, and young-adult education

Adult outcomes: adult educational attainment, annual income, and steady employment

Here, the 10 worst states for education, according to the latest data.

Texas Arizona Arkansas Alabama Mississippi Oklahoma West Virginia Louisiana Nevada New Mexico

In September, another Quality Counts report feature the K-12 Achievement Index, looking at graduation rates, academic scores, and other indicators. Will be interesting to see where the states fall on these factors, as well.