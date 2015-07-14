8 Ways to Help Kids Ace Tests

The night before any big test, make sure your child gets plenty of zzz's, to improve her chances for an A the next day. For optimal school performance, most 6- to 8-year-olds need 11 hours of sleep, and 9- to 10-year-olds need closer to 10 hours, says Mary Sheedy Kurcinka, author of Sleepless in America. "Your children's cues are the best clue that they are getting enough sleep," Kurcinka says. "If you have to wake them in the morning, they're not." On test day, fuel your child's brain with a healthy breakfast. One study showed that kids who eat a healthy breakfast (about one-quarter of the day's nutritional requirements) make fewer errors on tests. Ensure that your child has a well-rounded meal with protein, carbs, and fats; for instance, a meal of eggs, bacon, fruit, and toast.

Lora Shinn never liked tests as a child, but she didn't have access to fun tips like these. When not helping her children with homework, Shinn writes for outlets like Natural Health, The Seattle Times, and National Geographic Traveler.