Tests & Exams

Cramming for the big exam? Here's what you need to know about preparing for tests and retaining information. Plus: How to succeed on the standardized test.

Most Recent

4 Test Anxiety Tips to Teach Your Child

4 Test Anxiety Tips to Teach Your Child

Does the thought of a big test make your child sick? These four test anxiety tips are guaranteed to boost the confidence of even the most nervous test taker.
Read More
Help Your Kid Be a Better Speller

Help Your Kid Be a Better Speller

Or should we say, a better S-P-E-L-L-E-R? 
Read More
Kids Who Eat a Healthy Breakfast Are Twice as Likely to Succeed in School

Kids Who Eat a Healthy Breakfast Are Twice as Likely to Succeed in School

A new study provides the most convincing evidence yet that breakfast really is the most important meal of the day for kids.
Read More
The Common Core Is In Retreat

The Common Core Is In Retreat

More states are dropping or revising these new student standards, as the opt-out movement gains steam.
Read More
8 Ways to Help Kids Ace Tests

8 Ways to Help Kids Ace Tests

Does your child need help with taking exams? Follow these tips to help your kid be a whiz at pop quizzes and tests.
Read More
Success Strategies From Top Principals

Success Strategies From Top Principals

The school year is quickly approaching and we're here to guide you and your family in the right direction to prepare for that the first day of school. Read on to hear some smart ideas from America's educators.
Read More

More Tests & Exams

16 Ways to Improve Your Child's Test Scores

16 Ways to Improve Your Child's Test Scores

Test-taking skills and strategies can be learned.
Read More
High-Tech Cheating and How to Stop It

High-Tech Cheating and How to Stop It

In an age of text messaging, cell phone cameras, and online plagiarism, even the brightest students are cheating and taking shortcuts to good grades. Here's how you can fight back -- and keep your kid honest.
Read More
Coping with Child Stress

Coping with Child Stress

Read More
Does Your Child Need a Tutor?

Does Your Child Need a Tutor?

Read More
Test Stress

Test Stress

Read More
How to Prevent Cheating in School

How to Prevent Cheating in School

Read More

Don't Forget Why These Indian Parents Helped Their Children Cheat

All Tests & Exams

Homework Hassles

Homework Hassles

Read More
Classroom Secrets

Classroom Secrets

Read More
Dealing with Kids' Test Stress

Dealing with Kids' Test Stress

Read More
Helping a Pint-sized Perfectionist

Helping a Pint-sized Perfectionist

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com