17 Teacher Appreciation Week Gift Ideas That Are Way Better Than Another Gift Card
Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 starts on May 3 and it's the perfect time to let our favorite educators know how much we value them.
It goes without saying that it's been a year like no other. So many of our teachers have gone the extra mile to help our kids learn, even when they couldn't be in the classroom. Where to even begin saying thank you?
Teacher Appreciation Week is the first week of May, and it's the perfect time to show our educators how much we care about them. When a gift card just won't do the trick, these thoughtful selections say thank you for a job well done—and a summer vacation well-earned.
Tea Forté Kati Steeping Cup & Infuser Wellbeing
Your child's tea-drinking teacher will appreciate a fresh, hot cup while on the go. The stainless-steel infuser lets her steep tea leaves in a pretty tumbler, and when it's finished brewing, the lid serves as a handy tray for the infuser.
FreshCut Paper 3D Pop-Up Flower Bouquet Greeting Cards
Elevate your child's handwritten thank you note with a display-worthy sentiment that doesn't wilt or require water. This sweet card gives new meaning to "say it with flowers."
Hydros Water Bottle
Speaking in front of the class all day long is enough to make any teacher parched. This 20-oz. filtered water bottle keeps her hydrated and is a cinch to use and refill, thanks to the flip-open cap and sleek design.
Lula's Garden Bliss Garden
A pretty accent to any desktop, this succulent comes ready to display in a sturdy planter gift box. Did we mention that this mini garden is low maintenance (no stress!) and only needs weekly watering and indirect sunlight?
Primitives by Kathy Box Sign & Sock Set
This clever pairing proclaiming "The influence of a great teacher can never be erased" is both witty and whimsical. The pencil-themed socks come rolled and tucked inside the box sign for instant gift giving.
Michel Design Works Ocean Tide Handcare Caddy
This foaming hand soap and lotion in an eye-catching silver-tone caddy is a delightful way to cleanse and refresh frequently washed (and sanitized) hands. A whiff of the ocean-inspired scent will remind her that beach days are right around the corner.
Dogwood Hill Holly Hollon Greek Key Trimmings Weekly Planning Notepad
Being organized is key to a well-run classroom. This desktop-sized, write-on planner helps teachers stay on task from week to week. Penciling in weekend downtime is highly encouraged!
BeeSpa Total Body
A long day at the smart board can take its toll. This sweetly packaged body cream for at-home pampering is the next best thing to a spa visit.
Lands' End Multi Purpose Canvas Tote
Juggling a lunch bag, paperwork, books, craft supplies, and other everyday essentials is a chore. With six outside pockets and six more on the inside, this multitasking bag is great for letting teacher's get hands on whatever they need, whenever they need it.
Paper Raven Always Floral Perpetual Calendar
For balancing test dates with personal commitments comes this versatile 12-month notebook-style calendar. Whether stashed in a tote bag or hung behind a desk (via the built-in clip), teachers can jot down and keep track of important dates throughout the year.
MudPie Teacher Wine Glass and Coaster Set
Happy hour begins when the last bell rings! All kidding aside, this travel-friendly drinking set sports a witty sentiment that proves what a true class act a teacher can be.
Lucy's Market M&D 10oz Bath Salts
A long soak in the tub is a cure-all for any educator worth her (bath) salt. A pretty canister of beautifully scented salts that aim to boost circulation and detoxify skin is a welcome reprieve from report card grading.
Bossy Pants Powerful Woman Candle
There's no mincing words when you think your kid's teacher is the tops. Every time she lights this heavenly scented candle (with notes of cactus flower, bergamot, and coconut), she'll be reminded of just how strong and wonderful she is.
See's Candies Teacher Appreciation Box
A small token of sweetness, this delectable box of assorted milk and dark chocolates is bound to be devoured before the school day ends. This is one time when sharing is not encouraged! (Available beginning April 26.)
TORRID Faux Turquoise Criss Cross Magnetic Bracelet
She'll welcome the chance to update her workweek wardrobe with a bit of bling. We think this bracelet adds just the right amount of daytime sparkle without going overboard.
Faber-Castell Grip 2011 Fountain Pen, F Nib
With so many papers to grade, a reliable pen that doesn't cramp a teacher's style is a must. This easy-grip fountain pen comes in a variety of unconventional ink colors, including pink and turquoise.
Sur La Table Whirley Pop Starter Set
No one is likely to be venturing out to the movies these days (thanks, COVID-19). Instead, hunker down at home with this old-timey, hand-crank popcorn making set, complete with popping kernels, oil, and bowls.
