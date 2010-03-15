Raise a Reader: Frequently Asked Questions

PARTICIPATION and CONTEST DETAILS

Thank you for your interest in the Raise a Reader program. Please see if your question appears below. If you have additional questions not answered here, contact us at RaiseAReader@Meredith.com. You also can find resources online at: parents.com/raise-a-reader.

Please click here to read the full rules for both the School Challenge and Family Challenge contests.

If you are experiencing difficulties logging in or registering, we encourage you to try again later.

How many contests are associated with the Raise a Reader program?

This year, there are two contests: the School Challenge contest and the Family Challenge contest.

Who can participate in the two contests?

For the School Challenge contest: Open to accredited preschools, elementary schools, and secondary schools in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. The same schools and students who participated last year can participate this year. Only after school and recreational reading qualifies. All other reading, such as for homework and/or as part of a homeschool curriculum will not be accepted. Please note entrants who have won any prize in a past School Challenge contest are ineligible and will be disqualified. Please click here. to read the full rules.

For the Family Challenge contest: Open to parents with and without school-age kids. Parents reading to toddlers and preschoolers can participate along with parents with kids enrolled in school. The same kids who participated last year can participate this year. Please click here to read the full rules.

What are the prizes for the contests?

For the School Challenge contest: One (1) participating school that logged the most reading minutes will be awarded with a $5,000 stipend to be used toward the school library. Please note entrants who have won any prize in a past School Challenge contest are ineligible and will be disqualified.

For the Family Challenge contest: Fifty (50) kids who logged the most reading minutes will each receive individual $50 gift cards for personal use. Please note entrants who have won any prize in a past Family Challenge contest are still eligible.

For the School Challenge contest: On or about February 10, 2012, one (1) winning school will be chosen. In the event of a tie, the winner will be the school with the highest number of students who logged reading minutes during the Contest. The winning school will be notified by email to the school's primary contact and the prize delivered on or about March 15, 2012. Please click here to read the full rules.

For the Family Challenge contest: On or about February 10, 2012, Sponsor will select fifty (50) winners. In the event of a tie, the winner(s) from among the tied entries will be the entry/entries with the most total reading minutes logged during the contest. The individual winners will be notified by email or phone, and the prizes delivered on or about March 15, 2012. Please click here to read the full rules.

How do I see which schools or individual students/kids are in the lead?

We are ranking the top 5 schools in the lead this year. To see them, go to parents.com/reading/school-ranking. We are not ranking students this year.

When will winners be chosen and announced?

Where can I read the full rules for the contests?

Will you be running the Raise a Reader program next year?

We certainly hope so, but we want to see how the program goes this year. If you are part of the 2011 Raise a Reader program, we will send you an update about the 2012 event when it launches again.

REGISTRATION PROCESS

When does registration for the contest begin and end?

For the School Challenge contest: Schools must register for the School Challenge contest between October 1, 2011 - October 30, 2011. Once schools have registered, parents with kids in participating schools must then register their individual kids. Tracking minutes for the contest won't officially begin until November 7, 2011 - January 30, 2012. Parents must choose their child's participating school to be included in the School Challenge contest.

For the Family Challenge contest: Parents can register their children any time starting at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("E.T.") on October 1, 2011 and ending at 11:59 p.m., E.T. on January 30, 2011. Tracking minutes for the contest won't officially begin until November 7, 2011 - January 30, 2012. They will be automatically entered into the Family Challenge contest even if the kids don't qualify for the School Challenge.

How do schools register?

Go to parents.com/reading/school/signup to fill out the registration school form. By registering, your school agrees to the terms and conditions of our contest rules. Please click here to read the full contest rules. One school administrator, teacher, or guardian should be chosen by each school to register for the contest and keep track of the registration and school's log-in information.

How do I know if a school has registered for the program?

To find schools that have registered to participate in this year's program, go to parents.com/reading/school/.

Now that my school is registered, how do parents and students register?

Parents should go to parents.com/reading. Parents must then register as individuals in order to enroll their children in the contest. Once parents have registered, they should revisit parents.com/reading in order to update their children's reading minutes.

If my school missed the registration deadline, is it too late to enter the contest?

Unfortunately, if a school missed the registration deadline, it is not eligible for the contest.

Why am I required to add personal information about myself or my child as part of registration?

To use certain features on our sites, we ask you to register. When you register, we collect personally identifying information about you, including your name, mailing address, email address, user name, and password. We may also ask for some additional information, such as, the age of your children, but you're free to register without providing this information if you prefer. You may check the "Other" option when registering, which does not require that you enter any information about your children. However, a name and birthdate are required to use the reading tool. You can find more information on our privacy policy and how the information we collect is used here.

After registration, when can parents start logging their children's reading minutes?

After the school registration period, parents/guardians can log reading minutes beginning on November 7, 2011 and ending on January 30, 2012, at 11:59 pm, Eastern Time ("E.T.").

LOG-IN, PASSWORDS, and ACCOUNT INFORMATION

I don't remember my log-in and/or password. What should I do?

If you're a school administrator, teacher or guardian, go to parents.com/reading/school/login. You should receive an automatic email from us within minutes with the information. Remember to check your spam or junk mail folder.

If you're a parent, go to parents.com/reading/parent/login/. You should receive an automatic email from us within minutes with the information. Remember to check your spam or junk mail folder.

If you still have trouble, please email RaiseAReader@meredith.com.

Someone else at my school registered for the contest but has since left. The school's original log-in and/or password are lost. What should I do?

Please email RaiseAReader@meredith.com for help.

I am a school administrator. How can I change my school's address?

Go to parents.com/reading/school. Search for your school name or by your school location. Click on your school when the search results come up. From this screen you can click "Edit" in the top right corner. You will be prompted for your login information. Once you enter the login and password associated with the school account, you'll be able to change your information.

LOGGING MINUTES

Who should log a student's reading minutes?

Ideally, parents/guardians at least 21 years of age should log their children's reading minutes. Minutes can be updated at parents.com/reading.

How many reading minutes a day can be logged for the contest?

Reading to be logged is limited to 100 minutes per day maximum per student and is to be applied only to reading done at home/outside the normal class curriculum. Minutes read during school, as part of school lessons, or for homework do not count. You can enter more than 100 minutes of reading time per day per student in the reading tool, but only 100 of those minutes will count toward the contest.

Do I need to log in every day?

No, you do not have to log in each day to enter time in the reading log. You can always log minutes in the past (for example, you can log in on Friday and put in minutes for Thursday).

Can students log minutes themselves?

Yes, students may log minutes themselves, but they must first be enrolled in the program by parents/guardians at least 21 years of age.

I'm a teacher. Can I log minutes for my students?

If the students' parents or guardians are OK with having you regulate this, it is fine with us. You must create an individual account at parents.com/reading to log in a student's minutes. Each student's minutes must be logged separately, so if you're logging minutes for more than one student, you will need to create individual accounts for each one. For each account, you will need to know each student's full name and birthday. Please keep track of all log-in and password information.

I entered my school. Can I see who is registered and track individual students' minutes?

No, currently school contacts are not able to see which individual students have enrolled or to track how many minutes an individual student enters. You can only view and track the total minutes entered on behalf of a school.

Do reading minutes at school count?

No, student reading time in the classroom cannot count in this contest. Only after school and recreational reading qualifies. All other reading, such as for homework and/or as part of a homeschool curriculum will not be accepted.

Does time I read to my kids count?

Yes, it does. We encourage all types of after school and recreational reading.