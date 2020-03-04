Reading

Help your child develop a lifelong love of reading with these tips and ideas for making it fun. Plus: What should your child be reading over the summer? Find out here.

Most Recent

Author Aims to Make Books Accessible to Young Readers in Rural Areas: 'Reading Is an Adventure and a Skill'
The Appalachian Literacy Initiative gets books into the hands of young readers, teaching children in neighborhoods with limited library access that each page is a world of possibilities.
Kids' Reading Habits Soared During the Pandemic, New Report Finds
A survey from Epic finds children spent a lot of their time reading during the pandemic—and it improved their well-being. Here are simple ways to get your little one to want to read too.
Parents' Raising the Future Book Club
We're excited to be launching a new book club to encourage kids (and parents) to read more books that promote making a positive difference in the world.
Why You Should Encourage Your Child's Love of Graphic Novels
Are graphic novels really hurting children's reading skills? And should kids just stick to the classics? Experts explain why it's time we end the graphic novel stigma for good.
How to Help Your Child Read at Grade Level
It's easy to panic when your child seems to be falling behind in school. But you can calm your concern and help her at the same time with these tips.
40 First Grade Sight Words and How to Practice Them at Home
Between Dolch and Fry words there are over 1000 words your child needs to recognize on sight. Here are the most commonly used sight words in first grade and how you can help your child learn them by heart.
Advertisement

More Reading

First Grade Reading: How to Build a Library of Books Your Kid Will Love
Our guide will explain different reading levels and help you to choose the perfect books to buy for your first grader.
This Texas Principal Reads Her Students Bedtime Stories Every Week—PJs and All
“If a child feels loved they will try. There’s no science about it.”
Dr. Seuss Books Like Horton Hears a Who! Branded Racist and Problematic in New Study
6 Ways to Introduce Harry Potter to Your Kids
6 Funny Facts About Dr. Seuss
Your 2018 Age-to-Age Guide to What Your Kid Should Read Next

Another Reason to Get Kids Reading: Science Says It Makes Us Kinder!

People who read are more empathetic toward others than those who watch TV, according to new research. So don't forget those bedtime stories!

All Reading

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Author Jeff Kinney Has Some Great Advice for Raising a Reader
10 Best Children's Books of 2016
19 Great Halloween and Day of the Dead Books for Kids
5 Books to Help You Raise a Globally Minded Child
Finally! A New Harry Potter Book Comes Out This Weekend
Pharrell Singing About Books With Elmo and Cookie Monster Will Make Your Day
Fun Summer Reads for Fifth and Sixth Graders
Fun Summer Reads for Third and Fourth Graders
Fun Summer Reads for First and Second Graders
How to Help a Reluctant Reader
Get Your Kids Excited About Books: 1 to 2 Years
The Best Books Age by Age: Big Kids
12 Strategies for Summer Reading
Reading Nook Canopy
4 Ways to Make Reading Fun
Beat Brain Drain
Thrive in 2025: Hit the Books!
Get Your Kids Excited About Books: Birth to 12 Months
6 Summer Books for Kids
How to Handle Reading Comprehension Difficulties with Spina Bifida
Raise a Reader: Frequently Asked Questions
Get Your Kids Excited About Books: 5 to 6 Years
Get Your Kids Excited About Books: 3 to 4 Years
How to Raise a Book Lover
"Is It Possible for My Child to Read Too Much?"
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com