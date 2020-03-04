Author Aims to Make Books Accessible to Young Readers in Rural Areas: 'Reading Is an Adventure and a Skill'
The Appalachian Literacy Initiative gets books into the hands of young readers, teaching children in neighborhoods with limited library access that each page is a world of possibilities.
Kids' Reading Habits Soared During the Pandemic, New Report Finds
A survey from Epic finds children spent a lot of their time reading during the pandemic—and it improved their well-being. Here are simple ways to get your little one to want to read too.
Parents' Raising the Future Book Club
We're excited to be launching a new book club to encourage kids (and parents) to read more books that promote making a positive difference in the world.
Why You Should Encourage Your Child's Love of Graphic Novels
Are graphic novels really hurting children's reading skills? And should kids just stick to the classics? Experts explain why it's time we end the graphic novel stigma for good.
How to Help Your Child Read at Grade Level
It's easy to panic when your child seems to be falling behind in school. But you can calm your concern and help her at the same time with these tips.
40 First Grade Sight Words and How to Practice Them at Home
Between Dolch and Fry words there are over 1000 words your child needs to recognize on sight. Here are the most commonly used sight words in first grade and how you can help your child learn them by heart.