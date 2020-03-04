Middle School

Middle school years can be a challenge. Help kids stay focused on their studies with these ideas for changing bodies and growing minds.

Vince Gill Presents More Than $100k to Tennessee School Bands to Replace Instruments Lost in Flooding
KHS America made the donation to the junior high and high school band programs in Waverly on behalf of the CMA Foundation.
Bus Carrying Nearly 30 Middle School Students Crashes Into Pennsylvania Creek, 'Minor' Injuries Reported
"This could've been a much different situation," Easton Police Department Chief Carl Scalzo said of the crash.
Middle School Runner Helps Competitor Across Finish Line in Georgia
"I didn't want to just leave him there."
3 Ways to Make Your Child's School More LGBTQ+ Friendly
Parents and adult caregivers are the greatest advocates to help children feel supported and included in their education. Here are ways you can work with your school's administration to bring representation into the classroom.
Texas Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Middle School Boy After Befriending Him Through Video Game
The alleged victim told police he was first abused by Marka Lee Bodine soon after turning 13.
7 Ways to Prepare Your Kid for First Day of Middle School
Even in a normal year, the move up to middle school can be jarring for kids and parents. But this year, the pandemic is upending every aspect of school. Here's how you can still feel prepared as a family.
Here's Why My Kids' Transition to Middle School Hit Me the Hardest
Rebecca Eanes, author of The Gift of a Happy Mother, reveals why life with big kids hurts the most.
Florida Sixth-Grader Arrested After His Refusal to Recite Pledge of Allegiance Led to Confrontation
The 11-year-old refused to stand for the pledge, leading to a contentious disagreement with school officials.
A 13-year-old Girl Was Sent to the Principal's Office for Her "Distracting" Baggy Sweater
Have Kids in School? You'll Totally Get This Mom's Posterboard Pain
Teacher Transforms Classroom into a 'Harry Potter' Lover's Dream Land
This Teacher Gives Students 'Menstruation Packs' to Get Them Through Periods

11-Year-Old Girl Suspended for Bringing Toddler-Sized Butter Knife into School Cafeteria

Do you think the school that suspended a top student was justified in their actions?

The American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends Later School Start Times for Teens
Anti-Bullying Curriculum Shows Results at Elementary, Middle Schools
Sexting Becoming More Common Among 7th Graders
Kids Under Pressure: How School Has Gotten Too Competitive
E-Cigarettes Gaining Popularity Among US Teens
Boy Ordered to Transfer Middle Schools for Having Cystic Fibrosis Gene
Pink-Haired 6th Grader Allowed Back to School
Lawsuit Raises Debate Over Kids' Facebook Password Sharing
