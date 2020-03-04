Vince Gill Presents More Than $100k to Tennessee School Bands to Replace Instruments Lost in Flooding
KHS America made the donation to the junior high and high school band programs in Waverly on behalf of the CMA Foundation.
Bus Carrying Nearly 30 Middle School Students Crashes Into Pennsylvania Creek, 'Minor' Injuries Reported
"This could've been a much different situation," Easton Police Department Chief Carl Scalzo said of the crash.
Middle School Runner Helps Competitor Across Finish Line in Georgia
"I didn't want to just leave him there."
3 Ways to Make Your Child's School More LGBTQ+ Friendly
Parents and adult caregivers are the greatest advocates to help children feel supported and included in their education. Here are ways you can work with your school's administration to bring representation into the classroom.
Texas Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Middle School Boy After Befriending Him Through Video Game
The alleged victim told police he was first abused by Marka Lee Bodine soon after turning 13.
7 Ways to Prepare Your Kid for First Day of Middle School
Even in a normal year, the move up to middle school can be jarring for kids and parents. But this year, the pandemic is upending every aspect of school. Here's how you can still feel prepared as a family.