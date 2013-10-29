4 Printable Measurement Worksheets for Kids

By The Editors of Parents.com
Updated June 15, 2020
Once your child enters first and second grade, you can reinforce basic measurement skills with these free worksheets. She'll get practice measuring in inches, centimeters, feet, yards, cups, quarts, and pints.
Measuring Inches

With this “measuring in inches” worksheet, your child can gauge the length of three tools: a hammer, a screwdriver, and a saw. He can aim to measure to the half-inch.

Measuring Centimeters

Once your child masters inches, she can complete this centimeters worksheet. Encourage her to measure three everyday objects to whole centimeters.

Measuring Feet and Yards

Looking for measurement conversion worksheets? Check out this smart option, which converts six measurements from inches to feet and yards. (Note: There are 12 inches in a foot and 3 feet in a yard).

Measuring Cups, Pints, and Quarts

With this printable measurement worksheet, your child will learn how many cups equal a pint and a quart, and how many pints equal a quart.

All printable coloring pages originally featured in Get Ready For Pre-K, published by Black Dog and Leventhal. For more information, visit BlackDogandLeventhal.com/bestsellers/get-ready-for-school-series-2/. 

