16 Awesome Science Kits for Kid Engineers, Inventors, and Scientists

Sure, Legos and Play-Doh are cool, but have they ever helped make a volcano explosion, grow butterflies, or create crystals? We think not. STEM kits that include experiments in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics not only provide hours of at-home entertainment, but your kids will actually learn about stuff like chemistry, paleontology, electrical currents, crystals and geodes, and even climate change — all while having fun. Have a look at our 16 top picks for the best science kits for youngsters of all ages.