The 9 Best Math Apps for Kids

When it comes to teaching kids math, you've probably done it all: quizzes over breakfast, extra homework help, bedtime stories that sneak in math concepts. But modern technology has introduced a clever new skill-building method: digital math games for kids.

We've picked our 9 favorite math apps for students of different ages, designed to teach four basic arithmetic operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Some even meet Common Core State Standards. And the best part: your child will have so much fun, she’ll hardly even know she’s learning.

Here are the best math apps for kids.

Monster Math

In this math game for kids, a monster named Maxx will teach your student basic arithmetic, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Your kid will learn multiple skills at once while helping Maxx fight enemies, explore, and save his friend Dextra. You can even enter "Multiplayer Mode” and compete with others online! (Grades 1-3; Free, App Store and Google Play).

Splash Math

Calling all visual learners! This math help app seeks to make arithmetic fun and engaging with a self-paced, curriculum-aligned program. For example, the Kindergarten level features measurements and counting, while the fifth-grade level focuses on multiplication, division, basic algebra, and decimals. The app also has several stand-out features: a scratchpad for work, virtual rewards, a progress dashboard, and explanations for wrong answers. (Grades K-5; Free, App Store).

Marble Math Junior

Solve a variety of math problems by collecting numbers and bonuses as you navigate a marble maze. With three difficulty levels and 16 marble styles, this math app can be personalized to fit your kid's personality and skills. It also lets you customize games to concentrate on the areas in which your child needs the most help. ($3.99; App Store)

Kids Math

On this math app, the main task is to pass all eight levels within a certain time frame by answering 10 math questions at each level (including ones about fractions and greater than/smaller than numbers.). Each question allows 30 seconds of answering time; for correct answers, players are rewarded with an additional four seconds. Dynamically generated questioning means that kids get new questions every time they play. (Free; Google Play)

The Math Tree

The adorable graphics on The Math Tree will definitely keep kids engaged! Your student will learn basic math skills as they add/subtract owls, plums, peaches, bluebirds, and more from the tree. Simply tap and move items to get things going! (Grades PreK and Kindergarten; $0.99, App Store).

Khan Academy Kids

Designed by experts at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, this app will teach your kid math through adorable animal characters. But it also has programs for reading, writing, language, problem solving, motor development, and social emotional development. Adaptive features allow for a personalized experience, ensuring kids will get the most of the digital game. (Ages 2-6; Free, App Store and Google Play).

Moose Math

Looking for free math games for first graders and Kindergarteners? This fun app, from the makers of Khan Academy Kids, might be the trick! It takes kids on a “mathematical adventure” based on Common Core State Standards. Kids earn rewards for completing five multi-level activities, which they can put towards building a city of their own. Parents can also monitor progress through a “report card.” (Ages 3-7; Free, App Store and Google Play)

Preschool Math Games for Kids

With this fun math game, young kids will experience counting, tracing, and reading numbers in a fun, interactive way. And don't let the name fool you: the app also features math for kids in elementary school—up to the 3rd grade level. (Ages 2 to 8; Free, Google Play)

Thinking Blocks Multiplication

Use number blocks to solve multiplication word problems, a strategy supported by Common Core Standards. This app introduces kids to six problem solving models, which helps them organize information and visualize number relationships. And don’t worry, these math problems for kids are fun! (Ages 7 to 10; Free; App Store)