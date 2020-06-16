9 Fun Science Activities for Preschoolers

This science experiment will amaze visual and hands-on learners! Fill a plate or bowl with milk (higher fat content work best) and add a few drops of food coloring. Next, dip a cotton swab or toothpick in dish soap, then encourage your child to swirl it around the colorful milk. It will create a marbled effect that’ll generate plenty of “oohs” and “ahhs” from your preschooler! (Be careful of over-mixing, though, or the mixture will turn brown).

You can also take this science activity for preschoolers one step further by making a pretty painting. Simply grab a piece of paper, dip it in the milk solution, and hang it up to dry. Voila—a piece of abstract artwork for your fridge! Find more information at Babble Dabble Do.