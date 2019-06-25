Math & Science

Learning to love math and science is important for so many reasons as our world becomes more dependent on technology. Spark imagination, problem solving, logical thinking, and so much more with a strong math and science education. Here's how.

Most Recent

First Grade Math Prep: 6 Skills Your Child Will Learn

First Grade Math Prep: 6 Skills Your Child Will Learn

Here's what your first grader will learn in school when it comes to numbers, plus how you can help develop his new skills at home with fun math games and songs.
Read More
Bug-Loving 8-Year-Old Girl Co-Authors Scientific Study

Bug-Loving 8-Year-Old Girl Co-Authors Scientific Study

This eight-year-old girl was made fun of because of her love of bugs....but the little scientist is getting the last laugh. She's already co-authored a study!
Read More
Researchers Studied Highly Gifted Kids for 45 Years—Here's What They Found

Researchers Studied Highly Gifted Kids for 45 Years—Here's What They Found

Intelligence matters, according to a massive longitudinal study that looked at gifted kids over the course of their lifetimes.
Read More
Counting on Their Fingers Is a Good Way for Kids to Learn Math, Study Says

Counting on Their Fingers Is a Good Way for Kids to Learn Math, Study Says

A new study has found that using their fingers can help young children learn math skills more effectively than some traditional classroom methods.
Read More
How to Get Kids Started with Coding

How to Get Kids Started with Coding

Your child may already be learning the basics of coding in school or an after-school program, but here's how to help her hone her skills at home.
Read More
5 Ways to Raise a Science-Lover

5 Ways to Raise a Science-Lover

Schools still aren’t devoting enough resources to this critical subject, but you can bring science to life with these hands-on ideas.
Read More

More Math & Science

The 9 Best Math Apps for Kids

The 9 Best Math Apps for Kids

These fun math games for kids will reinforce basic arithmetic concepts and spark a love for learning.
Read More
15 Fun STEM & STEAM Crafts for Kids

15 Fun STEM & STEAM Crafts for Kids

Forget those problem sets! Get your kids psyched about STEM and STEAM with interactive toys and crafts they can make at home. They'll be amazed to see science, technology, engineering, art, and math in action in a setting that feels nothing like school. Get templates and instructions here.
Read More
Science Fun: 11 Everyday Science Experiments

Science Fun: 11 Everyday Science Experiments

Read More
10 Playful Math Activities

10 Playful Math Activities

Read More
Printable Math and Measurements Worksheets

Printable Math and Measurements Worksheets

Read More
8 Irresistible Activities to Do With Magnets

8 Irresistible Activities to Do With Magnets

Read More

5 Fun STEAM Projects with Curious Jane

These five projects from Curious Jane Magazine hit on all aspects of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) for kids ages 3 to 6.

All Math & Science

Calling All Girl Scientists! Marvel Launches Cool STEM Contest

Calling All Girl Scientists! Marvel Launches Cool STEM Contest

Read More
Get Up and Learn! Physical Activity Helps Kids Master Math and Spelling

Get Up and Learn! Physical Activity Helps Kids Master Math and Spelling

Read More
How to Make a Terrarium

How to Make a Terrarium

Read More
Don't Tell My Daughter I Hate Math

Don't Tell My Daughter I Hate Math

Read More
Sylvan's New STEM Classes Prove Science Is Cool!

Sylvan's New STEM Classes Prove Science Is Cool!

Read More
New Project Mc² Dolls Aim to Inspire Girls to Explore Science and Math

New Project Mc² Dolls Aim to Inspire Girls to Explore Science and Math

Read More
Bill Nye's Advice for Teaching Kids About Science

Bill Nye's Advice for Teaching Kids About Science

Read More
Making Math Fun

Making Math Fun

Read More
Egg-cellent Egg Activities for Kids

Egg-cellent Egg Activities for Kids

Read More
Good News, Dad! Kids Use More of Your Genes

Good News, Dad! Kids Use More of Your Genes

Read More
Are Teachers' Prejudices Affecting Your Daughter's Math and Science Grades?

Are Teachers' Prejudices Affecting Your Daughter's Math and Science Grades?

Read More
100 Days of School—Let's Count Our Groans

100 Days of School—Let's Count Our Groans

Read More
How Science Brought My Family Closer

How Science Brought My Family Closer

Read More
Fun 20-Minute Engineering Activities for Kids

Fun 20-Minute Engineering Activities for Kids

Read More
Should Parents Be Disappointed With Barbie?

Should Parents Be Disappointed With Barbie?

Read More
Time for Grad School? Mom's Education Level Can Predict Her Child's School Success

Time for Grad School? Mom's Education Level Can Predict Her Child's School Success

Read More
Participate in MIT Research—From Your Couch!

Participate in MIT Research—From Your Couch!

Read More
The 5 Important Things I Realized While Trying to Fit in "Adult Time"

The 5 Important Things I Realized While Trying to Fit in "Adult Time"

Read More
How NASA Astronaut Karen Nyberg Parents From Outer Space

How NASA Astronaut Karen Nyberg Parents From Outer Space

Read More
Stop Summer Slide

Stop Summer Slide

Read More
12th Graders Continue to Lag in Reading, Math

12th Graders Continue to Lag in Reading, Math

Read More
Infants Can Sense Pleasant Touch

Infants Can Sense Pleasant Touch

Read More
Hand Gestures Can Help Kids Learn Math

Hand Gestures Can Help Kids Learn Math

Read More
Preschoolers Surprise Researchers with Algebra Skills

Preschoolers Surprise Researchers with Algebra Skills

Read More
Why the Science Fair Isn't Fair: Making Better School Projects

Why the Science Fair Isn't Fair: Making Better School Projects

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com