7 Kindergarten Math Worksheets to Print at Home
In kindergarten, your child will learn about counting, single-digit addition, shape recognition, patterns, measurements, and more. Improve their skills with these seven free printable kindergarten math worksheets.
Connect the Dots
At the end of the year, kindergarteners should recognize numerical versions of numbers up to 20. To start practicing this skill, print out this “connect the dots” worksheet. Your child can complete the drawing of this adorable duck and color it in afterwards!
Counting Shapes
Not only does this counting worksheet for kindergarten reinforce basic math skills, it also improves knowledge of shapes (circles, diamonds, stars, triangles, and pentagons). Encourage your student to write the total number of each shape in the corresponding box.
What Comes Next?
With this worksheet, your child can fill in the blanks with the next number in the sequence. (Or if you’re seeking kindergarten addition worksheets, she can add the two numbers to find the sum). The bottom of the worksheet has a separate activity: filling in flowers from one to eight.
Trace the Numbers
Is your child learning to write numbers? Help her out with this kindergarten math worksheet, which involves tracing numbers between one and five.
Note: You can also reuse the completed worksheet as a kindergarten addition activity—simply cut out each numbered square, shuffle them, and pull out two at a time. Your student can add the single-digit numbers together.
What’s the Missing Number?
Fill in these shining stars from one to 16. Many kindergarteners struggle with “teen numbers,” so this worksheet provides some much-needed practice.
Number Matching
By this age, your student should recognize numbers in different forms: written words, visual pictures, and numerical digits. This kindergarten math worksheet helps them make the connection. Simply match the components on the worksheet by drawing lines or color coding.
Pattern Play
To reinforce the concept of patterns, encourage your child to circle the shape that comes next. You can also turn the page into a geometry and addition worksheet for kindergarteners—How many total four-sided shapes are on the page? How many round shapes do you see?