California Teacher's Outdoor Classroom Was a Screen-Free Success: 'Kindergarten Is Supposed to Be Magical'
Joyce Mucher didn't want her kindergarteners to do virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, so with some help from parents, she created an outdoor wonderland.
Kindergarten Readiness Gives Kids an Advantage Through High School—And Here’s How to Promote It At Home
According to new research, school readiness not only helps kids academically, but it also benefits their health, productivity, and personal success well into their teen years.
8 Ways to Prepare Your Child for the First Day of Kindergarten
With a few simple routine changes and fun activities, you can be sure your kindergartener is ready for the first day of school no matter where it's going to take place.
Kindergarten Science: 5 Fun STEM Lessons Your Child Will Learn Their First Year of School
From short experiments to probing questions, parents can help kids develop important kindergarten science skills right at home.
Kindergarten Math Prep: 5 Skills Your Child Will Learn
Here's what your kindergartner will learn in school when it comes to numbers, plus how you can support their new skills at home with fun, simple math activities and games.
7 Kindergarten Math Worksheets to Print at Home
In kindergarten, your child will learn about counting, single-digit addition, shape recognition, patterns, measurements, and more. Improve their skills with these seven free printable kindergarten math worksheets.