Kindergarten

Welcome to kindergarten! Now that you're starting school, we have everything you need to know about helping your child succeed from expectations to discipline to nurturing a lifelong learner.

Most Recent

California Teacher's Outdoor Classroom Was a Screen-Free Success: 'Kindergarten Is Supposed to Be Magical'
Joyce Mucher didn't want her kindergarteners to do virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, so with some help from parents, she created an outdoor wonderland.
Kindergarten Readiness Gives Kids an Advantage Through High School—And Here’s How to Promote It At Home
According to new research, school readiness not only helps kids academically, but it also benefits their health, productivity, and personal success well into their teen years.
8 Ways to Prepare Your Child for the First Day of Kindergarten
With a few simple routine changes and fun activities, you can be sure your kindergartener is ready for the first day of school no matter where it's going to take place.
Kindergarten Science: 5 Fun STEM Lessons Your Child Will Learn Their First Year of School
From short experiments to probing questions, parents can help kids develop important kindergarten science skills right at home.
Kindergarten Math Prep: 5 Skills Your Child Will Learn
Here's what your kindergartner will learn in school when it comes to numbers, plus how you can support their new skills at home with fun, simple math activities and games.
7 Kindergarten Math Worksheets to Print at Home
In kindergarten, your child will learn about counting, single-digit addition, shape recognition, patterns, measurements, and more. Improve their skills with these seven free printable kindergarten math worksheets.
Advertisement

More Kindergarten

10 Fun Math Activities for Kindergarteners
Improve your kindergartener’s math skills with these easy at-home activities. They’ll practice counting, simple addition, shape recognition, measurements, and more.
Why Classroom Clip Charts Do More Harm Than Good
Kindergarteners are the newest bunch of students to come face to face with clip charts, visual charts that track their behavioral progress. The result? Embarrassment and anxiety around learning.
A Kindergarten Age Guide for Parents: When Kids Should Start School
Back to School Tips for Parents: A Grade By Grade Guide
Mom of a 5-Year-Old Left on School Bus for Hours Has a PSA for Parents
You'll Want to Steal This Mom's Brilliant 'Hug Button' Idea

Do September Babies Have an Advantage at School?

When your child is born may give them a leg up academically, according to new research.

All Kindergarten

This Sweet New Video Reminds Us Playtime Is Learning Time, Too
Why Kindergarten Redshirting Was Right for Our Son
Why I Hate Kindergarten Redshirting
This Mom's School Bus–Safety Rap Is Awesome
This Might Be the Coolest Kindergarten Ever
5 Going on 15: My Teenage Mutant Kindergartener
Time for Grad School? Mom's Education Level Can Predict Her Child's School Success
What Do You Remember About YOUR First Day of School?
The Redshirting Trend: How to Know When to Start Kindergarten
Study: Working Moms May Be Helping Their Kids
Colorful Kindergarten Classrooms: Distracting for Kids?
Why I Support President Obama's Plan to Expand Early Childhood Education
Kindergarteners' Weight May Predict Future Weight Issues
Parental Involvement with Young Kids May Help Later Academic Performance
Early Behavior Interventions May Prevent Later Substance Abuse
Extra TV Time Hurts School Success Chances for Kindergarteners
Hand Gesturing May Point to Child's Intelligence
Study: Preschool Sets Kids on the Road to Success
Kindergartner Handcuffed and Taken to Police Station After Violent Outburst
Innovative Private School Educates Based on Brain Development Research
10 Ways to Prepare Your Child for School
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com