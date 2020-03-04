Homework

When your child would rather be hanging out with friends, homework can be the ultimate drag. But those extra minutes and hours logged at home can help your kid get a leg up in the classroom. Here, the case for homework and how to help your kid succeed.

Parents Are Asking for No Homework Before Middle School—Here's What Experts Say
After over a year and a half of pandemic stress, some parents are taking a stand against homework for kids grades K-5. Here's what experts have to say.
Major Study Links Using Smartphones for School Work With Lower Grades
Students who rely on smartphones for homework help were more likely to receive lower grades on exams—and see issues with retention over time, according to a study by Rutgers University. But there's still hope for parents to instill good homework habits in kids.
Is Homework a Waste of Students’ Time? Study Finds It’s the Biggest Cause of Teen Stress
As the debate over the need for homework continues, a new study found that it’s the biggest cause of teen stress, leading to sleepless nights and poor academic performance.
This Kid Had the Perfect Response to a Sexist Homework Question
"Hospital lady." Nurse? Try surgeon!
This Mom's Viral Rant About Homework is So Spot On
We all want our children to grow up and succeed in the world, but this mom is so right when she says that homework is getting out of hand.
76 Percent of Parents Say Their Kid Is Under Too Much Stress From School
New research reveals some startling stats about how parents feel when it comes to their kid's academic workload.
Finally! The Perfect Wine Pairings to Get You Through Your Kids' Homework
The Holderness Family is back with homework wine pairings and we will totally drink to that!
The Reason This Teacher Adopted a No-Homework Policy May Surprise You
Wait; homework isn't helping our kids do better in school? Then, um, why are they doing so much of it?!
5 Things Not to Say to Your Child About Homework
How to Help Kids With Homework (Without Doing It for Them!)
12 Products to Make Homework More Fun
Help Your Kid Be a Better Speller

Homework Ruins Everything

Evenings look different once kindergarten hits.

Homework Hassles
So Much Homework, So Little Time
How Parents Can Help Kids With Homework
How to Catch Up on Homework
Should Homework Be a Thing of the Past?
What If Your Child's School Got Rid of Homework?
The American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends Later School Start Times for Teens
The Homework Blues
Motivate Kids to Do Better in School
Developing Good Homework Habits
Swedish Town Considers Homework Ban, Longer School Day
Dads, Kids Spend 7 Times More Quality Time than in the 1970s
Stop the Homework Handholding
Win the Homework Wars
Kids Under Pressure: How School Has Gotten Too Competitive
DIY Homework Pop-Up Station
6 Signs Your Child Needs a Tutor
How to Find a Tutor During the Pandemic
French President Promises to Ban Homework
Survey: Many Moms Give Themselves 'Time Outs' in the Bathroom
7 Ways to Establish Good Homework Habits
