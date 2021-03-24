New Poll Ranks the 50 Best Boarding Schools in the U.S.
Boarding schools are becoming more diverse and geographically varied than ever before. AcademicInfluence.com rounded up the top 50 options in America, based on their latest research.
Boarding schools have a reputation for being prestigious. The academic institutions accept high-achieving students from across the county (usually after a rigorous screening process) and promise to prepare them for university success—perhaps even on Ivy League campuses. Most boarding schools offer a challenging academic setting with esteemed faculty and impressive extracurricular opportunities. They also commit to helping students build friendships, gain independence, and focus on personal growth.
It's true that boarding schools don't have the best portrayal on TV shows and movies (we're looking at you, Dead Poet's Society). But they actually aren't full of elitist students wearing tweed jackets and flaunting their family's money. Indeed, according to AcademicInfluence.com, a data-driven rankings site for higher education, boarding schools are becoming more diverse and geographically varied than ever before. And while they still cost a pretty penny, many students get some type of scholarship to attend boarding school.
To help students and parents interested in attending, AcademicInfluence.com combed through every boarding school in America and chose the best ones. Their rankings are based on the influences of faculty and former students, compiled using machine-learning data technology and artificial intelligence.
"Sending a child to a boarding school is a big deal, matched in significance only by a student's decision to attend," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Our ranking gives students and their parents a place to compare the schools they've heard about with ones that are new to them. The ability to compare more options helps everyone make a solid, well-informed choice."
More than 300 boarding schools exist across America today. These 50 made the list for best boarding schools 2021:
- Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey
- Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts
- Buxton School in Williamstown, Massachusetts
- Canterbury School in New Milford, Connecticut
- Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut
- Concord Academy in Concord, Massachusetts
- Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana
- Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Massachusetts
- Fessenden School in Newton, Massachusetts
- Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia
- Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland
- Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine
- Groton School in Groton, Massachusetts
- Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia
- The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania
- Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut
- Indian Springs School in Indian Springs, Alabama
- Kent School in Kent, Connecticut
- La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana
- Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Illinois
- Lawrenceville School in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
- Madeira School in Fairfax, Virginia
- Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts
- Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts
- Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut
- Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri
- New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico
- Northfield Mount Hermon School in Mount Hermon, Massachusetts
- Oak Ridge Military Academy in Oak Ridge, North Carolina
- Peddie School in Highstown, New Jersey
- Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts
- Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire
- Portsmouth Abbey School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island
- The Putney School in Putney, Vermont
- Santa Catalina School in Monterey, California
- Shattuck–St. Mary's School in Fairbault, Minnesota
- South Kent School in South Kent, Connecticut
- St. Albans School in Washington, D.C.
- St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey
- St. George's School in Middletown, Rhode Island
- St. Mark's School in Southborough, Massachusetts
- St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin, Texas
- Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut
- The Thacher School in Ojai, California
- University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
- Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania
- Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Virginia
- Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts
Comments