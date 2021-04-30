New Poll Ranks Best Public High Schools in America

Public high schools prepare students for higher education or post-graduation careers. AcademicInfluence.com rounded up the top 50 options in America today, with the help of artificial intelligence and data technology.

More than 23,815 public high schools exist in the United States today, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Teens attend one of these tuition-free schools based on their geographical location, and they're taught curriculums guided by federal and state standards. The goal is preparing students for post-graduation careers or higher education.

Public high schools are usually ranked based on college acceptance rates, SAT and ACT scores, the availability of specialized courses, and extracurricular activities. But AcademicInfluence.com, a data-driven rankings site for higher education, compiled a list of top schools using another factor: the influence of each school's alumni and faculty in the real world.

"Ranking a high school by the success of its graduates looks beyond ACT and SAT test scores, measuring real-world impact instead," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

To compile this information, AcademicInfluence.com used innovative artificial intelligence and machine-learning data technology. They gauged the influence of faculty and alumni based on how often they were mentioned online—and the authority of the websites making those citations.

The results might help parents and students looking to attend a new school district—or those who are simply curious where their school stands. "Attending an influential high school lays a wonderful foundation for life," says Macosko. "Graduates of these 50 public schools continue to build upon it. How gratifying for the faculty and staff of those schools to know they've made a difference!"

Here are the 50 finalists for AcademicInfluence.com's list of best public high schools in America: