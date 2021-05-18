14 Great Gifts for 2021 High School Grads

From useful cook books and coffee makers, to fun snack packs and cameras, these gift ideas for high school grads will get them pumped for their next adventure.

By Karen Cicero
May 18, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers. Art: Jillian Sellers

What a year it's been for the Class of 2021! Whether your teen is heading to college in the fall, taking a gap year, or job-hunting, treat them to something that will help celebrate their accomplishments and get them ready for the next stage in life with one of these thoughtful high school graduation gift ideas.

Credit: Amazon

Prep: The Essential College Cookbook

SHOP

A mom of teens, Katie Sullivan Morford, a registered dietitian, serves up a helpful and engaging guide to kitchen basics (from chopping an onion to a pantry supply list) plus simple recipes like Loaded Nachos and Sheet-Pan Chicken and Potatoes. If the grad will be cooking at least some of their meals (many colleges have dorm kitchens), pair this book with a great all-purpose pan or supermarket gift card.

Credit: MunchPak

MunchPak Snack Box Subscription

shop

Treat a grad to a box of snacks from around the world (like chips from Britain and candy from Japan) that will surprise and delight. You choose the number of snacks per box—five to 20—and how often you’d like a box delivered.

Credit: Amazon

Cricut Joy Machine

SHOP

Crafty grads will be thrilled with a Cricut device that will allow them to DIY cards, create labels for their dorm storage bins, and make personalized gifts. It’s small enough to take to college!

Credit: Sephora

Sephora Favorites Treat Yourself Coffret Perfume Sampler

SHOP

Perfume is a lovely gift, but how will you know what scent the grad prefers? This set includes five sample size fragrances and a voucher to redeem in Sephora stores for a full-size featured scent of their choice. Genius!

Credit: Amazon

InCase Slip Sleeve with PerforaKnit for MacBooks

shop

Teens are hard on laptops. Help protect their pricey device from scratches and dings with this elastic-like sleeve.

Credit: Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley x Lana Condor Recycled Cotton Campus Backpacks

shop

The perfect size and style for college students, this recycled cotton backpack comes in fun solid colors ranging from summer rain (blue) to citronella glow (yellow). It contains a padded laptop compartment and a variety of pockets and pouches for all their stuff.

Credit: Amazon

Mesh Shower Caddy Tote

shop

College students who must walk down the hall to shower need a bag to carry their towel, shampoo, and other products. Order this nylon, quick-drying mesh tote with lots of pouches and fill it with towels and their favorite hair and bath products.

Credit: Alleyoop

Alleyoop Must-Haves Set

shop

For grads with early morning wake-up calls and limited space, this kit will be a lifesaver, and you’ll forever be the hero for gifting it. It includes a razor for showerless shaving, all-natural deodorant, plus a makeup pen that’s a highlighter, lipliner, and eyeliner all in one!

Credit: Cool Coffee Clique

Cool Coffee Clique Meet Your Maker Stylish Coffee Maker

shop

We raise our mugs to this cutie K-Cup coffee maker! It automatically turns off after the last brew in case the teen doesn’t remember. Add a coffee subscription to keep them caffeinated all year!

Credit: Ready Jet Set

Ready Jet Set Beauty Baton Trio

shop

Teens won’t have room for their whole makeup stash in their dorms. This set of three tubes majored in multi-tasking. Case in point: The Sculpt and Shine baton works as a blush, lipcolor, eyeshadow, and highlighter.

Credit: Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

shop

With retro vibes, this camera has a selfie mode and selfie mirror! The instant pictures are fun for students to hang on the bulletin board in their dorm rooms.

Credit: Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier Core 300

shop

This small air purifying unit is ideal to take to college or a first apartment. It removes more than 99 percent of allergens and other airborne containments. It’s so quiet that they won’t know it’s even there.

Credit: Amazon

Scuddles Extra Large Picnic and Outdoor Blanket

shop

Grads can spread this five-foot square blanket out on the college quad and hang with friends! It’s easy to carry, store, and clean and comes in a variety of patterns.

Credit: M.C. Squares

M.C. Squares

shop

Make sure they never forget about a meet-up with you. These reusable sticky notes, planners, and personal-size whiteboards are a great way for teens to keep all their homework, work schedule, and other commitments organized.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com