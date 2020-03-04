High School

School dances, football games -- it's all part of the high school experience. Here's how to support your high school kid through these final years of education. Plus: Preparing for SATs, college applications, and more.

95-Year-Old World War II Vet Earns His High School Diploma After 77 Years: 'A Bucket List Item'
Louis Picariello left Needham High School in March 1944 after joining the Marines, but never returned to graduate.
Vince Gill Presents More Than $100k to Tennessee School Bands to Replace Instruments Lost in Flooding
KHS America made the donation to the junior high and high school band programs in Waverly on behalf of the CMA Foundation.
Missouri High School Picks Male Student as Its Homecoming Queen for the First Time
Zachary Willmore made history at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri this week by being the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen
Mississippi Homecoming Queen Gives Crown to Student Who Lost Mom to Cancer That Very Morning
"I told her it belonged to her."
Alabama Teen Who Graduated High School Thanks to Waffle House Co-Workers Moves Into College Dorm
His manager even helped him move in.
New York School's First Black Valedictorian Is Heading to Harvard: 'There's No Dream Too Big'
Onovu Otitigbe will study biomedical engineering and neuroscience on a pre-med track.
Sylvester Stallone Congratulates 'Wonderful' Daughter Scarlet, 19, on High School Graduation
Sylvester Stallone shared a sweet family photo with wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet in honor of the occasion.
High Schooler Paralyzed During Football Game Draws Standing Ovation as He Walks at Graduation
Hayden Hamilton was injured in 2018 during a football game—and walked to receive his diploma on the same field.
Alabama Waffle House Staff Go Above and Beyond for High School Co-Worker Who Thought He'd Miss His Graduation
Texas High School Valedictorian Changes Planned Graduation Speech to Condemn Strict Abortion Law
3 Ways to Make Your Child's School More LGBTQ+ Friendly
'Harmless' Senior Prank Gets Half of Texas High School’s Graduating Class Suspended

14 Great Gifts for 2021 High School Grads

From useful cook books and coffee makers, to fun snack packs and cameras, these gift ideas for high school grads will get them pumped for their next adventure.

Summer School 101: A Parent's Guide for Kids' Education
Barack and Michelle Obama Address the Class of 2020: Do Not Despair — 'You All Are Exactly What We Need'
Homeless Florida Teen Named Valedictorian of His Class as He Graduates High School
A Small-Town Bakery Owner Made 800+ Free Cakes for Graduating High School Seniors
New York Bus Drivers Arrange 22 School Buses to Spell '2020' in Tribute to Graduating Class
How Ethical Is It To Move to A Neighborhood for Its School Rating?
High School Student with Autism Receives a Silent Ovation While Earning His Diploma at Graduation
Identical Twin Sisters, Both With 4.0 GPAs, Graduate High School as Co-Valedictorians
Parkland School Officer Arrested, Accused of 'Complete Inaction' in Shooting that Killed 17
Dad Dying of Cancer Gets to See His Son Graduate 2 Hours Before His Last Breath
Dad-Daughter Duo Recreated His Adorable Graduation Photo on Her Special Day '18 Years Later'
Florida Teens Die in 'Tragic Accident' While Celebrating Their High School Graduation in Peru
High School Principal Dies After Donating Bone Marrow to Help a Sick Teen He Never Met
Teen Posts Extravagant Prom Video — and FAFSA's Reply Makes It Go Viral
'Adulting' Class at Kentucky High School Teaches Life Skills—Like How to Pay Taxes, Change a Tire
High School Dance Team's Tribute to 'Harry Potter' Is Truly Breathtaking
Army Dad Flies Home from Overseas to Surprise 'Emotional' Son at High School Graduation
Alabama Student Spotted Walking to Get to High School Graduation in Viral Photo Gets New Car
Mom Shares Graduation Cake Fail After Grocery Store Censors the Phrase 'Summa Cum Laude'
How Do You Feel About This School's Homecoming Dress Code?
Late Again? This School Fines Kids Who Aren't on Time
Science Says Abstinence-Only Programs and Policies Are Failing
Goodbye to Grades? Mastery-Based Learning Is Becoming the New Standard
Survey Reveals Kids' Top Career Choices and STEM Comes Out on Top
What Being a Dad for A Day Taught My Son
