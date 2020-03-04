Elementary School

Elementary school years are important. Help your child make the most of this educational foundation. Learn what kind of activities can support classroom learning and behavioral expectations.

Mom Tells Reddit That Her Son Received 'An F' Because She Didn't Sign His Homework
Mom asks what she should say to the teacher, and the post opened a discussion about needs, inequities, and how to respectfully advocate for your child.
Your Child May Need More Services Than a Free Public School Provides: What Parents Need to Know About the Cost of Alternatives
I started doubting whether the public school could do any more for my daughter—but I had no idea whether I could afford an alternative solution
​​Teacher Reads to Students on Facebook Live 1 Day After Brain Surgery: 'I Wanted to See You'
"I just want you to know that I love you and I miss you," K.D. Meucci, a fourth-grade teacher in Pennsylvania, told her students during a Facebook Live video.
First-Grade Boy Insists on Keeping His Mask on for School Picture: 'I Always Listen to My Mom'
"I'm so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day," said Mason's mom, Nicole Peoples.
Michigan Dad Files $1M Lawsuit Against School After Employee Cut 7-Year-Old Biracial Daughter's Hair
Jimmy Hoffmeyer previously transferred his daughter to another school after her hair was cut without his permission.
4 New Trends That Help Parents Save on Back-to-School Expenses
The average family with K-12 kids will spend $850 this year on school supplies—that's a record. Here's how to hack the back-to-school spending system.
Reddit Thread Reveals How Complicated the Decision to Send Kids Back to School in-Person Really Is For Parents
Real parents are sounding off on their choices regarding in-person schooling for their kids—and it's a very real example of how nuanced this decision is.
5 Ways to Save Big Bucks on Back-to-School Supplies 
This year, parents are especially excited to send our kids back to the classroom—and thus may get overzealous on the back-to-school shopping. Try these tactics to save major money on school supplies.
What Kids Should Know Before Kindergarten
3 Ways to Make Your Child's School More LGBTQ+ Friendly
Dad Pulls Biracial Daughter Out of School After Classmate and School Employee Cut Her Hair
Pediatricians Say Realistic Active Shooter Drills Traumatize Kids and Should Be Stopped

Thousands of Kids Tune In to This Kindergarten Teacher’s Online Classes During Coronavirus

Miss Megan’s Camp Kindergarten has grown a following of more than 93,000 members on Facebook.

Texas Becomes the Latest State to Reintroduce Cursive Writing into Grade-School Curriculum
These Siblings Were Allegedly Expelled From a Christian School Because Their Mom Isn't Married
Georgia Dad Outraged After He Says School Bus Driver Left His 5-Year-Old Daughter Behind 3 Times
Alabama Bus Driver Buys Breakfast for 50 Students Who Couldn't Eat Because of Storm Delay
Mom Goes Viral After Posting the Heartbreaking Lockdown Instructions in Her Child's Classroom
This Kid Had the Perfect Response to a Sexist Homework Question
Bias Against Girls Starts in Fourth Grade
Have Kids in School? You'll Totally Get This Mom's Posterboard Pain
5 Schools Across the Country Helping Latino Kids Excel
4 Ways to Step Up Your Kid's School
Goodbye to Grades? Mastery-Based Learning Is Becoming the New Standard
Teachers and Students Show Off Their Creativity in New Set of Back-to-School Videos
20 Tech-Savvy Ways to Connect With Your Kid's Classroom
Mom's Relatable Rant About End-of-School-Year Half Day Goes Viral
This Parody Video Perfectly Sums Up How Over School We Are
First-Graders Are Better Readers Than They Were a Decade Ago
Watch This Hilarious Mom Report Live From a Dirty Middle School Bathroom
This Wholesome Second-Grade Survey Is Winning (and Crashing!) the Internet Today
This Dad Got the Funniest Letter From His Son's School
This Woman's Tweet Is Helping Pay Off Thousands of Student Lunch Debts
10 Thoughts You'll Definitely Have When Your Kid's School Calls
When Your Child Doesn't Want to Go to School
12 Signs You're a PTA Drop-out
5 Myths About ADHD, Dyslexia, and Other Learning and Attention Issues
First-Year Teacher's Rap Video Welcoming His Students to Fourth Grade Is What We Need More Of
