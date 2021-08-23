Help Your Kids Organize Their Homework (or at Least Try!) With These Adorable Desk Accessories

A little desk organization goes a long way with kids. How many minutes go wasted looking for the right pencil, pencil sharpener, piece of paper, and markers when it's time to start homework? How much of their desk is piled high with papers? Are you sure which of those papers need to be turned in and which have already been graded? If you have good storage solutions for their work and reliable desk accessories for the tools they need to get it done, there's a lot less distracting them from doing so. What's more, making your child or teen's study space fun and reflective of their tastes and personalities can take away some of their reluctance to sit down and stay there for a while. That could mean pencil holders that look like furry woodland creatures or Darth Vader. It could also mean having space for them to hang posters, photos of their friends, and even encouraging notes from their favorite teachers. Fortunately, you can accomplish all of this for not much money, and have it all quickly delivered to your door before those papers really start to avalanche.