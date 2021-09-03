These 10 Scholarships, Grants, and Funding Opportunities Are Open to Latinx Students Today

Latinx students, many of whom are first-generation Americans, are often disadvantaged in the college application and financial aid process. These 10 scholarships are here to help.

Many students think that they have to get scholarships before accepting college admission, but that's just not true. There are fellowships, funding opportunities, and grants that have rolling applications for already enrolled students who demonstrate excellence in academic, athletic, and subject-specific expertise. And for students of color, there are additional opportunities for scholars based on their backgrounds.

Latinx students, in particular, are often disadvantaged in the college application and financial aid process. Many are first-generation Americans, who are new to the entire series of paperwork, applications, and calls for information. It is already difficult to navigate the many applications, competing deadlines, and ongoing high-school workload, but imagine navigating it in a language that is new to you or new to your parents, who play an integral role in the enrollment process.

To make the road to a degree easier, there are a number of foundations and companies actively trying to help Latinx students fund their education. These 10 scholarship applications are open right now for Latinx students to get funding for everything from books to tuition.

The Gates Scholarship

The Gates Scholarship is a highly competitive scholarship to help outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households pay for expenses above what is offered by financial aid. Each year, 300 students receive this prestigious award.

Deadline: Sept 15, 2021

Eligible students must be:

A high school senior

From at least one of the following ethnicities: African-American, American Indian/Alaska Native (For American Indian/Alaska Native, proof of tribal enrollment will be required), Asian & Pacific Islander American, and/or Hispanic American

Pell-eligible

A US citizen, national, or permanent resident

In good academic standing with a minimum cumulative weighted GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent)

Additionally, a student must plan to enroll full-time, in a four-year degree program, at a US-accredited, not-for-profit, private, or public college or university

The Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship

The Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship was established in 1994 in New York City for medical, nursing, dental, public health, and health policy students with outstanding academic records, leadership, and who are committed to serving Hispanic communities.

Deadline: September 24, 2021

Eligible students must be:

Enrolled full time in the following U.S. based accredited graduate programs: Medicine: allopathic or osteopathic Dentistry Pharmacy Nursing (including BSN) Public Health/Policy Physician Associate

Have a 3.0 GPA or Passing grade (fail/pass system)

Note that students should have exceptional academic performance, documented leadership activities, and have a commitment to a career providing healthcare services to the Hispanic community in the US. Applicants are not required to be Hispanic; an affinity for the health of Hispanic communities and interest in NHHF Scholars Alumni activities is required.

Exxon Mobil Engineering Scholarship

Exxon Mobil Engineering Scholarship seeks outstanding Hispanic incoming college freshmen who plan to complete a post-secondary degree in engineering at a U.S. institution. These awards include one (1) national scholarship of $20,000, paid over four years, and twelve (12) $2,000 local scholarships.

Deadline: October 1, 2021

Eligible students must be:

Incoming college freshmen who are also residents within the following cities and surrounding areas: Oxnard, CA San Diego, CA Colorado Springs, CO Miami, FL Kansas City, MO Albuquerque NM Philadelphia, PA Bayamon, PR Austin, TX Corpus Christi, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX El Paso, TX San Antonio, TX Vancouver, WA



Must be a Hispanic student accepted and planning to attend a full-time program in engineering leading to a bachelor's degree at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

A cumulative high school GPA of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale or the equivalent.

U. S. Citizen or have the legal right to work in the U.S. without requiring sponsorship now or in the future.

​La Unidad Latina Fund

​La Unidad Latina Fund is led by a group of socially conscious college graduates dedicated to the advancement of the Latino community nationwide. Members are on a mission to help high school students reach college graduation and excel thereafter.

Deadline: October 15, 2021

The annual national scholarship program for undergraduate and graduate Latino students awards grants of up to $2,000 per recipient to lessen their financial burden. Applications are accepted each year from September 1st to October 15th and winners are announced in December. In addition, the pre-college program for NYC-based high schoolers is currently open. Learn more here.

Do Something

Do Something is a Youth-Led Movement for good. This not-for-profit is exclusively for young people and social change. Unlike other scholarships that are based on essays and recommendations. This one just requires that you literally do something. These "easy scholarships," as the organization calls them, are rolling opportunities to get college funding to do things that your community needs most, like encourage friends to protect themselves against meningococcal disease & spot medical misinformation (due date September 15, 2021) or write a mental health checklist to keep your friends calm and safe on the road (due date September 20, 2021). Every month, there are new campaigns and challenges.

Deadline: Rolling.

Eligible students must be:

25 years old or younger and live in the US or Canada (or are a citizen of either country, but living abroad)

Do Something never requires an essay, GPA, or recommendation to apply

Scholarship money is sent directly to the school of your choice, so it can only be used on costs incurred directly from a post-high school, higher education program (for example, community college, college, university, or trade school) that are listed on the itemized tuition bill. According to their website, DoSomething scholarship winners are selected through a random drawing of everyone who completed the action steps and verified participation.

Minority Teaching Education Scholarship

Minority Teaching Education Scholarship aims to increase the number of minority teachers in Florida to better reflect the state's diverse population. This scholarship fund offers $4,000 awards, disbursed during the Fall and Spring semesters, in the amount of $2,000 per semester. Students may be eligible to receive the scholarship for up to two consecutive years.

Deadline: November 30, 2021 (for Spring enrollment)

Eligible students must be:

Florida residents

African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian American/Pacific Islander, or American Indian/Alaskan Native

Admitted into a state-approved teacher education program at any FFMT participating university/college

Be a junior, senior, or a graduate student and have not earned a baccalaureate degree in Education. (You may have earned a baccalaureate degree in a field outside of Education.) A graduate student must be enrolled in a program that leads to initial teacher certification.

Have earned 60 credit hours or an AA degree

Have not exceeded 18 credit hours of upper-division education courses

Awardees must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and full-time enrollment

Denny's Hungry for an Education Scholarship

Denny's Hungry for an Education Scholarship is administered through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. This scholarship helps minimize some college expenditures. According to the HACU website, these scholarships are only for college students who were enrolled during the 2021 spring semester. All students must have completed their first semester of freshman year at a HACU member institution at the time of applying. High School students are NOT ELIGIBLE to apply. Apply here.

Deadline: November 19, 2021 (for Spring Enrollment)

Eligible Students Must:

Need financial assistance (typically determined by FAFSA).

Be a full or part-time undergraduate or graduate student attending a two-year or four-year HACU member institution. For the most up-to-date listing of HACU-member institutions, please click here. (Open to all majors)

Have a 2.5 GPA or above

Be a US Citizen or permanent resident of the United States

The United States Hispanic Heritage Leadership Institute

Deadline: November 30, 2021

Eligible students must be:

A high school senior graduating in the Spring of 2022

Enrolled or accepted for enrollment as full-time undergraduate students in an accredited four-year or two-year institution in the U.S. or U.S. territories

Able to verify their enrollment status for the 2022/2023 academic school year prior to scholarship disbursement

Able to demonstrate a verifiable need for financial support

Consistent, active participants in public and/or community service activities

There are no citizenship requirements for this scholarship; undocumented and DACA-students are encouraged to apply. Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA and have at least one parent of Hispanic ancestry.

ACS Scholars Program

ACS Scholars Program is led by the American Chemical Society. This scholarship aims to diversify the sciences by offering scholarships to students of color who are majoring in Chemistry, Engineering, Nano Science, and more.

Deadline: March 1, 2022

Eligible students must be:

U.S. citizens or legal permanent U.S. residents (please inquire via email if you have questions regarding asylum or DACA status)

African-American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, or American Indian

Graduating high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors. Seniors can apply for their fifth year.

Those intending to major or are already majoring in chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, chemical technology, or another chemistry-related science AND planning to pursue a career in a chemistry-related science as well (please website for more details)

Full-time students at a high school or an accredited college, university, or community college

Those demonstrating high academic achievement in chemistry or science (Grade Point Average 3.0 or higher)

The website says that the amount of each individual award depends upon the availability of funding, the number of scholarships awarded, and evidence of financial need. Awards range between $1,000 and $5,000 per academic year. Scholarships are renewable if scholars maintain performance requirements.

Goldman Sachs MBA Scholarship

Goldman Sachs MBA Scholarship is a fellowship that awards recipients a $35,000 award in addition to the Summer Associate salary. After successful completion of the summer internship and acceptance of a full-time offer, Fellowship recipients are awarded an additional $40,000, plus any full-time Associate signing bonus, as applicable.

Deadline: March 28, 2022

Eligible students must be: