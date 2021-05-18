12 Great College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2021

Grads can record memories and goals in this beautifully designed Rifle Paper Co. set that has a ribbon bookmark and gold accents. Each journal starts with space to write down their big dreams, prompting grads to explain how they’ll accomplish each one. There are also pages to list “Moments Celebrated,” “Movies Watched,” and “Books Read” before the pages for daily journaling begin. Because the journal pages are labeled as “Day 1,” “Day 2,” and so forth rather than calendar-style, grads can use the set right away.